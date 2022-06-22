School’s out for summer and the pools are open for splashing enjoyment. With temperatures finally rising, cooling off in a local pool is great for heat relief and burning off your kids’ extra energy.
Here is a list of community pools and splash parks’ hours, prices and other offerings including swimming lessons or pool rental information.
Yakima pools
- Lions Pool is at 509 W. Pine St. and is an indoor pool, open year-round. It is closed July 4 for Independence Day and Aug. 8-21 for annual renovations.
The pool is open for lap swimming, water walking and recreational swimming. A detailed schedule and list of fees can be found at https://bit.ly/YH-Rlionspool. The website also offers a list of swimming lesson categories and dates.
- Franklin Pool, 2102 Tieton Drive, opened June 17 for outdoor swimming. The pool features a winding water slide. Recreational swimming costs $2 per person of any age.
Franklin Pool offers recreational swimming fron 12:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adult water walking and lap swimming is from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday.
Information for water fitness classes, pool rentals and swimming lessons can be found at https://bit.ly/YH-Rlionspool.
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park is at South Eighth Street and Beech. The water playground is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Miller Park is at 502 N. Fourth St. The spray park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The YMCA and Rotary Aquatic Center, 3800 River Road, offers lap swimming, recreational swimming and a lazy river, among other things.
The aquatic center is open seven days a week, and a detailed schedule can be found at https://bit.ly/YH-Rymcaaquatic. The aquatic center is open to members and non-members.
Visit https://yakimaymca.org/programs/swimming/ for a list of other programs like swimming lessons and water fitness classes.
- The downtown YMCA pool is closed to the public and used for swim team members only.
Area pools
- The Moxee Pool is at North Iler Street and is open Monday-Saturday. There are two sessions for swimming each day, 1-3:50 p.m. and 5-7:50 p.m. Each session costs $2 per person.
For swimming lesson information and schedules, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rmoxeepool.
- Naches Swimming Pool is at 105 W. Fourth St. The pool is open for general swimming from 1-5:30 p.m. seven days a week. The cost is $5 per person.
Lap swimming and water walking is offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and costs $2 per session.
Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rnachespool for more information like pool rental fees and swimming lessons schedule.
- The Selah Aquatic Center is at 214 S. Third St. It is open from 1-3 p.m. and 3:15-5:15 p.m. for recreational swimming Monday-Friday and 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $4 for 17 and under, $5.50 for 18-54, $4 for 55 and older, $4 for military with ID, $20 for family with up to four kids. and $3 for on deck observers.
Lap swimming and river and water walking occur Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30-7 a.m., noon- 1 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. and costs $7. Water aerobics classes are offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon-1 p.m. and cost $8.
For rental information, swimming lesson schedules and special events, visit https://www.selahaquaticcenter.org/.
- The Kittitas Valley Memorial Pool at 815 E. Sixth Ave. in Ellensburg starts summer hours today through Aug. 28. There are several different water exercise classes and lap swimming.
Recreational swimming is from 1:30-3 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday. Family swim times are 7-9 p.m. Mondays, 5-6:30 p.m. Fridays and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday.
For recreational swim rates, swimming lessons schedules, prices and other information, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rkittitaspool.
- Prosser Aquatic Center is at 920 S. Kinney Way. The city has two pools, bathhouses, a concession stand, 27-foot-long drop slide and a zero-depth “beach” interactive play structure. Open swim is Monday-Thursday from 12:30-7 p.m., Friday-Sunday from noon-7:30 p.m.
On Saturdays, from 8:15-9:45 a.m., the pool is open for senior, sensory and lap swimming.
Prices for open swim: 3 years and under — free; youths 4-17 — $5 resident, $6 non-resident: adult 18-54 — $6 resident, $7 non-resident; seniors 55+ — $4 resident, $5 non-resident.
For more information about rentals and swim lessons, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rprosserpool.
Grandview Pool, 601 W. Second St., has daily open swimming from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. Family swim sessions are daily from 6-8 p.m. and cost $2 per person. For swimming lessons, rental fees and other information, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rgrandviewpool.
- Sunnyside Community Pool, 559 S 4th St., has daily open swimming Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Family swim is open from 5-7 p.m. It costs $2 for 3-12 years old, $3 for ages 13 and up and children under 2 are free.
Lap swim is Monday-Friday from 4-5 p.m. and costs $1.
For more information, like pool rental and dates the pool is closed, visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rsunnysidepool.
- Granger Splash Park is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is at the Main City Park area on Main and E. 3rd St.
- Toppenish Swimming Pool, 20 Asotin Ave. opens June 23. Public swim sessions are 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7-9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Admission for youth age up to 12 is $2, and $3 for adults 13 and up.
Visit https://bit.ly/YH-Rtoppenishpool for more information about pool rentals and swimming lessons.
- Wapato officials could not be reached about the city pool in time for publication of this story.
