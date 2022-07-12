Soap. Lemonade. Sleeping aid.
What do they all have in common? Lavender.
The flower is small, but its uses are many.
Locally grown lavender can be distilled for essential oils and used in beauty products like lotions, moisturizers and soaps. It’s also decorative in landscaping and wreathes in the home. Bouquets of lavender, fresh or dried, can add color and fragrance to any corner table or centerpiece.
Lavender thrives in the Yakima Valley. The abundance of sunshine and alkaline soil caters to varieties like Grosso, Hidcote Giant, Provence, Super and the Angustifolias: Royal Purple and Royal Velvet, Hidcote, Hidcote Pink and Munstead.
• • •
The signs with arrows on purple paper led north of Selah. If you’ve never been to the lavender fields, you’d think you’re being misled by the signs and deceived by your smartphone’s directions. Luckily, other cars were heading in the same direction.
One last turn onto a gravel road and the destination is in sight. The top of a small hill is covered in lavender — the recognizable light purple flower, including white and other hues of purple.
Selah Ridge Lavender Farm, 330 Rankin Road, doesn’t resemble a typical farm. It’s accessible to anybody. The rows of lavender can be navigated by the least nimble person.
A blanket of lavender covers the grounds and air. The aroma is a subtle reminder to relax and enjoy yourself.
“I just fell in love with it and it’s a pretty amazing plant,” said Adele Kilseimer, co-owner of Selah Ridge Lavender Farm. “What it does, it’s so calming and beautiful and makes people feel good.”
Bees are busy collecting pollen in each row of lavender, hovering above petals, too busy to be bothered by someone taking pictures. They provide a comforting buzzing sound, barely noticeable yet soothing.
You can be just as busy yourself and harvest lavender this summer.
Finding lavender
• Selah Ridge Lavender Farm, 330 Rankin Road, open most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from April through October and always open by appointment. Visit https://selahridgelavenderfarm.com or call 509-930-2910.
• J. Bell Cellars, 124 Purple Lane, Zillah, has 5 acres of lavender; tasting room summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
• Dry Creek Lavender Farms sells lavender bud sachets, fresh and dried lavender bouquets, and fresh and dried lavender wreaths at the Valley Mall Farmers Market, 9 E. Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and at the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market, in front of The Capitol Theatre, 22 S. Third St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.
• Spring Creek Lavender, 4621 Rader Road in Ellensburg, has fresh and dried bouquets, handcrafted body care products and lavender distilled gin. Visit http://springcreeklavender.com/index.html for up-to-date information.
