Halloween is upon us. That excites some people and makes others cower.
If it’s thrills you seek, Explore has you covered ... in cobwebs!
Yakima Herald-Republic writers Sara Rae Shields and Santiago Ochoa have mixed feelings about haunted houses, but decided to put their fears aside this year in the name of Halloween. Without giving anything away, here’s what they found on outings to local haunted attractions.
If they can do it, you can, too.
You can’t hide behind the trees in a haunted forest
Heading west on Cottonwood Canyon Road on a Saturday evening, my anxiety rose as the sun set. I knew what awaited: A forest filled with things to scare me.
I’m a self-proclaimed, A-grade weenie. I’m scared of the dark, jumpier than a kangaroo and startle quicker than you can say BOO! Agreeing to walk through the Hideaway’s Haunted Forest may have been the most foolish thing I’ve ever done.
Once at the site on 60 Hideaway Road, I oohed and aahed while admiring what might be the last sunset I might see. I joked with Emree Weaver, photo editor at the Yakima Herald-Republic, and the Vijarro family, proprietors and haunters of the Hideaway’s Haunted Forest. My nervous laughter didn’t drown out the outlandish, blown-out-of-proportion grotesque images in my head.
While waiting for darkness to settle on the forest, I sat on a bale of straw, posing with the skeleton photo prop, thinking to myself, “It might be plastic but I’m totally finding comfort with its fake arm around me.”
Walking the path, I used the light on my phone to help Emree with photographs along the way, but it gave me comfort as I grasped it tightly near my chest. The lights along the path led us on a trip that would involve screams laced with a few swear words.
As I shuffled my feet with plenty of hesitation, arms tight at my side, I thought I was prepared to be terrified but never fully was. There was nothing monstrously gory, but jump I did, with anticipation and dread.
I pushed through curtains and light effects, grateful for spaces with a tad more lighting along the way, though fully aware something or someone was waiting to pounce. Rounding corners while laughing at how easily I scare, as we inched closer to the end, my heart was still pounding in my throat.
I was relieved as we reached lights and I could see the comforting arms of my skeleton friend. I made it, but in true Halloween fashion, when nothing is at it seems.
Heading back to Yakima, the feeling of dread eased with every turn in the road leading out of Cottonwood Canyon. The Hideaway’s Haunted Forest is great, lighthearted fun, appropriate for ages 7 and older. Each scare is panic inducing, yet enjoyable.
— Sara Rae Shields
Meet your maker at Madd Hatter’s Haunt
I pulled into the parking lot of Madd Hatter’s Haunt around 9 p.m. on a Saturday. As I turned off the road, I was met, fittingly enough, by a Dead End sign. My headlights faded into the darkness before me. All I could see was the warm glow of a fire pit in the distance and the outline of Ahtanum Ridge, towering over me like an Eldritch monster, rising from its slumber just in time for Halloween.
Having left a screening of “Nosferatu” just minutes before, I was understandably on edge. After parking with the assistance of some helpful employees who showed me how to navigate the dark lot, I began the walk to the haunt itself.
In the distance, I could see a set of trailers selling food and tickets. Across from them was the house itself. Between these buildings sat a long-but-not-too-long line of visitors and a small courtyard with a fire pit and some chairs. The cool autumn night made this scene feel nostalgic, warm and even inviting.
That is until I saw a man missing the top half of his skull rip a chain saw to life and run toward a group of teens.
Much to my dismay, as I neared the line, I noticed that some of the people I’d assumed were patrons were actually beings from my worst nightmares. A tall man dressed in robes as black as his eyes walked over to me holding a staff. He followed me, just looking, never saying a thing.
The scaredy-cat I am, I just looked down, put my hands in my pocket and kept walking, muttering expletives under my breath the rest of the way to the line.
My only reprieve from fear came when a car pulled up near the line. A man dressed as The Joker, with whom I’d been trying to avoid eye contact, walked up to the window of the car. He turned around, holding a bag of McDonald’s food.
Some might say this breaks the illusion, but honestly, what’s more in-character than The Joker getting DoorDash in the middle of a haunt? Who else could see a full-on adult like me, quivering in their boots and think to themselves, “Hmm, I’m hungry”?
As I waited in line, more of what I assumed to be the Madd Hatter’s freaky friends paid the line of masochists waiting to enter the haunted house a visit. In the span of five minutes, I had to avoid the gaze of a woman with only teeth for a face, an escaped clown convict with a pet rat and, once again, Mr. Chain Saw from earlier.
After a few more surprise scares, I reached the end of the line, where an attendant reassured me, saying half of the people who enter leave, a better statistic than past years, apparently.
What ensued was a thrilling, visually engaging and, most of all, terrifying jaunt through the Madd Hatter’s Haunt.
—Santiago Ochoa
