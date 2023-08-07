The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo starts Wednesday and lasts through Saturday in Grandview.
The annual fair and rodeo takes place at the Washington Country Fair Park, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview, and is free to the public.
“Blue jeans and country dreams” is the theme for this year’s event that includes a rodeo, livestock competition, parade, marketplace and live music.
The Grandview community parade starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo is part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, including a beer garden and more food vendors.
General admission tickets cost $20 and $10 for children ages 6-17 years, children five and under are free. Purchase advance tickets at https://yhne.ws/yvfr.
The rodeo will feature local events such as wild cow milking, mutton bustin’ and the corn stalk race.
The cowboy marketplace opens at noon on Friday and Saturday with local vendors selling goods.
Following the rodeo on Saturday, Nashville country musician Zach Top will perform a free concert in the beer garden. Top grew up in Sunnyside and is currently reviving 90’s country vibes heard in honky tonks, dancehalls and rodeo grounds.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.yvfair-rodeo.com.
