Two new dramas make their debuts this week in Yakima.
And they’re written by college playwrights.
Yakima Valley College’s Playmasters present their student-written original short plays, the Spring 2022 Festival of New Works, today and Saturday, May 6-7, at 7:30 p.m. (It opened Thursday.)
The short plays will be performed in Kendall Hall, Building No. 12, the Black Box Theatre, 1015 S 16th Ave.
Admission is $5 for the general public and free for Yakima Valley College students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/YHR-yvcshortplays22.
Each night will include performances of “Letters” by Tanager Bird and “War is a Short, Sweet Racket” by Jose Rocha.
“Letters” is the story of a newlywed couple torn apart by war as they attempt to stay in contact with each other. Cast members include Damon Alvarez, Daliah Nelson, Carlee Richard and Josh Rocha, according to a media release.
“I have dreamed of writing novels since I was 9 years old, but I never suspected that I would be able to have one of my plays produced,” Bird said.
“War is a Short, Sweet Racket” leads us inside the mind of a troubled young man who has lost his faith in his country, his girlfriend back home, and himself. Cast members include Damon Alvarez, Dalilah Nelson, Esmeralda Cruz and Abel Palmandez, according to a media release.
The festival gives YVC students the chance to explore writing, directing and acting.
“Promoting student work is at the heart of everything we do in our department and we have discovered over time that one of the best ways to accomplish this goal is through the new works series,” Alicia Bickley, director of drama, said in a media release.
For more information, contact Bickley at abickley@yvcc.edu or Ray Pritchard at rpritchard@yvcc.edu.
