MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital
Ibarra-Rojas — To Victoria Ibarra and Roberto Rojas of Yakima, a daughter, Brianna Alina Rojas, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:29 a.m. on May 28, 2023.
Armstrong-Ries — To Isabelle Armstrong and Elliot Ries of Yakima, a daughter, Ava Ries, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:09 a.m. on May 27, 2023. Grandparents are Gerry and LeAnne Ries of Yakima.
Bustamante-Estrada — To Noemi Mendoza Bustamante and Eliud Ochoa Estrada of Granger, a son, Leo Ochoa-Mendoza, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 1:13 a.m. on May 28, 2023.
Yeager-Beck — To Danelle Yeager and Colton Beck of Yakima, a son, Silas William Beck, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:58 a.m. on June 1, 2023. Grandparents are Diana McClaskey and Guy Yeager of Yakima and Tracie Dumas and Greg Dumas of Yakima.
Cienfuegos-Flores — To Liliana Vianey Luna Cienfuegos and Martel Flores of Royal City, a son, Lorenzo Santana Flores-Luna, 8 pounds, on May 31, 2023. Grandparents are Domingo and Vianey Luna of Toppenish and Sergio and Matilde Flores of Royal City.
Bautista-Losoya — To Anamaria Bautista and Cedro Losoya of Yakima, a daughter, Milani Princess Losoya, 9 pounds, 15 ounces, at 8:48 a.m. on May 30, 2023. Grandparents are Martin Bautista and Robert Losoya and Patricia Zaragoza.
