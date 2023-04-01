The lineup for the 51st season of the Yakima Town Hall Speaker Series will feature a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, a mental health advocate, a historian and an Olympic gold medalist.
Bob Woodward, Dr. Sue Varma, Zonnie Gorman and Apolo Ohno will appear on The Capitol Theatre stage, according to a news release.
“With the help of our generous donors and sponsors, we are thrilled to bring another season of diverse, informative and entertaining speakers to Yakima. Please join us in welcoming them to our community,” Yakima Town Hall President-elect Beth Klingele said in the release.
The speakers are:
• Journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner and author Bob Woodward opens up the series on Sept. 20. Woodward and fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein uncovered the Watergate scandal in 1973. Ever since, Woodward has worked on highlighting the inner workings of secret government. Woodward is the author or coauthor of 21 books and is the current associate editor of the Washington Post, where he’s worked since 1971. He is the winner of two Pulitzers.
• Mental health advocate and author Dr. Sue Varma will speak on Oct. 18. She is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Varma was the first medical director and attending psychiatrist at the World Trade Center Mental Health Program and NYU Langone. There, she treated first responders and civilians impacted by 9/11. Varma was nominated for a Sharecare Emmy for her work on “Stop the Stigma,” a national campaign on mental health.
• Native American historian Zonnie Gorman takes the stage on March, 20, 2024. She is a recognized historian of the Navajo Code Talkers of World War II. Gorman is a teacher and an expert in her field. Her father is the late Dr. Carl Gorman, one of the “first twenty-nine” Navajo Code Talkers who helped originate the initial Navajo code. Gorman has spent 15 years doing in-depth research and interviews.
• Closing out Yakima Town Hall’s 51st season is Apolo Ohno, U.S. Olympian and ambassador, on April 24, 2024. The Seattle native has medaled eight times in short-track speed skating, across the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympic Games. He is a global ambassador for the Special Olympics and the Winter Olympics. Ohno is serving on the bid committees for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Visit www.yakimatownhall.com for tickets and more information.
