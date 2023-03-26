YAKIMA — Yakima Taco Fest is on the move.
The 2023 festival will be from 2-9 p.m. May 6, and tickets are available now for the 21-and-older event. General admission tickets cost $25 and VIP tickets cost $100.
Having outgrown Sarg Hubbard Park, the outdoor event will be held at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
Yakima Taco Fest is put together by the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit their efforts to support small Hispanic businesses.
In addition to a new location, this year’s event will introduce a space for a local mercado (market) featuring retail merchants and vendors.
Yakima Taco Fest will have food and drink vendors, yard games, music and photo booth stations. Attendees will also vote for the “People’s Choice” taco and craft beverage.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
