This year’s Rainbow Prom will take place on Saturday in Yakima.
In its fifth year, Rainbow Prom is a social event for LGBTQ+ youth ages 14-20 and is put on by Yakima Pride. It will be from 6-10 p.m. at Le Château Ballroom, 15 N. Naches Ave.
Rainbow Prom will include an assortment of activities and entertainment including music, food, drinks, drag performances and a contest for the 2023 Rainbow Prom crown.
“For many teens, the prom is the epitome of their high school experience. But for students who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer, it can be a challenge to feel like they belong,” a news release from Yakima Pride said. The Rainbow Prom is a place where LGBTQ+ youth are welcome and safe to be fully themselves, the group said.
General admission tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance at https://yhne.ws/rainbowprom, or $15 at the door.
Attendees under 18 must fill out a parent/guardian liability release form at www.yakimapride.org. Forms can be returned via email to hello@yakimapride.org or in-person. Those 18 and over need to bring a school ID, Washington state ID or driver's license.
There will be no re-entry once guests enter Rainbow Prom. Yakima Pride chaperones will be in attendance for everyone’s safety and wellbeing.
Proceeds and donations from Rainbow Prom will benefit Yakima Pride’s youth programming.
Yakima Pride in a nonprofit organization that serves the needs of local LGBTQ+ community through educational events, entertainment, community outreach and celebrations of diversity.
