Where to see neon signs, outside and inside

Along with taking a drive around the Yakima and Kittitas valleys to scout out cool neon signs still lighting up their businesses, three destinations offer the option of seeing neon inside.

• Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima.

Along with its Neon Garden in its large atrium, the museum also features a neon creation by beloved Ellensburg artist Richard "Dick" Elliott. Though known more for his large-scale reflector artworks, Elliott also worked with neon and made several pieces.

• Kittitas County Historical Museum, 114 E. Third Ave, Ellensburg. 509-925-3778.

Several neon signs from Ellensburg and Kittitas County’s past have been restored and are on permanent display. They include signs from the Valley Café, Button Jewelers, Downtown Pharmacy, Ranch Tavern and Starlight Lounge

• National Neon Sign Museum, 200 E. Third St., The Dalles, Ore. 541-370-2242

According to its website, the museum’s current assets represent one of the largest collections of neon storefront signs in the world. The collection includes an expansive range of signage and artifacts related to the sign industry, including many one-of-a-kind signs and displays such as the animated and figural "Dog n’ Suds" sign and Howard Johnson’s "Simple Simon."