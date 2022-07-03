Cindy Olivas lives near Moxee and has worked in the Yakima Valley for many years, with jobs at the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the Yakima Police Department and most recently as a teacher.
She knows a lot about the Valley, but she’s still learning. Olivas and two of her grandchildren joined a June 21 walking tour of Franklin Park led by author and historian Ellen Allmendinger, who highlighted some stories she had never heard.
Her 15-year-old grandson, Ethan Lochowicz, might have said it best: “It’s crazy how much history is in this place.”
Ethan and his 10-year-old sister, Emily, are from California and are spending the summer with their grandma. Olivas had been looking for activities they could enjoy together and heard from a friend at the Harman Center that Allmendinger was leading tours of the Franklin Park area. Ethan and his sister approved of grandma’s idea.
“It was fun,” Ethan said. Grandma had a good time, too.
“I’m just enjoying being out here,” Olivas said.
Franklin Park is back to its busy pre-pandemic summertime self, and so is Allmendinger. Before COVID-19 shut down so much over the last two years, Allmendinger led history tours of downtown Yakima and Tahoma Cemetery. She also led a private tour of Franklin and the nearby area around it in 2021 at the request of some homeowners in the historic Chestnut-Barge neighborhood surrounding it.
That was the first time she led that tour, and the only tour she guided last year. Allmendinger enjoyed it so much that she decided to start offering a Franklin Park tour to the public. She also resumed the Tahoma Cemetery tours.
Tours are limited to 25 participants and require advance registration through Yakima Parks and Recreation. Register at bit.ly/YHR-yakimaparks (click on activities, then special events) or call 509-575-6020 for more information.
Participants should arrive a few minutes early and wear weather-appropriate clothing and walking shoes. For the Franklin Park tours, meet at Rotary Pavilion behind the Yakima Valley Museum at 2104 Tieton Drive.
Tahoma tours
The Tahoma tours begin at the mausoleum, which is near the 24th Avenue entrance to the sprawling city cemetery, where more than 47,000 people are buried or entombed. The gate to the 24th Avenue entrance is closed in the evening, so tour participants need to use the Tahoma Avenue entrance off 16th Avenue. (The cemetery’s official address is 1801 Tahoma Ave.)
Among the notable people buried in the cemetery are Andrew Jackson Splawn, a pioneer cattleman and Yakima mayor; Josephine Louise Bozer Lillie Parker, regarded as the “Mother of Toppenish” after her land allotment on the Yakama Nation formed the core of that Lower Valley city; and Staff Sgt. Jack Pendleton, who posthumously received the Medal of Honor for his service in World War II.
Allmendinger focuses on people to bring Yakima Valley history to life. Because the cemetery is so large, her tours take place in certain areas of the cemetery. That means her Tahoma tours vary in whom she highlights.
She has written three books centered on Yakima Valley history: “Past & Present Yakima” (2022), “Murder & Mayhem in Central Washington” (2021) and “Hidden History of Yakima” (2018). Though she retired from her job in Yakima County’s traffic engineering office, Allmendinger is busier than ever. She also volunteers at the Yakima Valley Genealogical Society and has a few other volunteering and work gigs here and there.
Franklin Park
They include a role with Yakima Magazine, published by the Yakima Herald-Republic. Allmendinger wrote ”Franklin Park is the trailhead to Yakima history” for the June issue and referenced some of that information in her June 21 tour. Though Allmendinger can answer many local history questions from memory, she always carries “cheat sheets” just in case.
As the 18 tour participants walked from the Rotary Pavilion along the west and north edges of the park, Allmendinger noted that Franklin Park isn’t the municipal recreation area’s only name. It began in 1929 as a much smaller Stanley Park, a name echoed in Stanley Boulevard, which curves along the west side of the park between West Chestnut and South 23rd avenues.
Stanley Park expanded and became part of the Metropolitan Park District in the 1940s, was renamed Lions Park in the 1950s before the name was changed to today’s Franklin Park.
Years before it was a public park, the area west of what was then North Yakima was farmland bought by the parents of Elijah William Brackett. Elijah and his wife, Ida, purchased part of the land and farmed it.
North Yakima Sanitarium
As she stood near Stanley Boulevard, Allmendinger spoke about a local connection to the national health and wellness sanitarium movement that began after the Civil War with principles championed by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Customers flocked to health resorts modeled on Michigan’s Battle Creek Sanitarium, which attracted thousands of people who sought to improve their health and well-being. The property also had a hospital and many nurses and doctors on staff.
“In the early 1900s, a guy named Ard Starr and Lillian Starr came to the Valley from Michigan. The Starrs had a special mission,” Allmendinger said of the pair, who had worked at the Battle Creek Sanitarium with Dr. Frederick Magee Rossiter. “They purchased 16 acres on the other side of this road up to Chestnut.”
They couldn’t build right away because they needed to raise the money, so the Starrs and Rossiter opened their North Yakima Sanitarium in an existing building within city limits. Once they had more investors on board, construction of a huge new North Yakima Sanitarium began on the 16 acres immediately north of Franklin Park, just west of Stanley Boulevard, in 1905.
As Allmendinger wrote in Yakima Magazine, the completed sanitarium was three stories tall and had 46 patient rooms, an operating room, baths and the first reported passenger elevator in the Yakima Valley. The facility offered treatment for a variety of health issues, including surgery, in its six years.
“They did surgeries — a lot of surgeries,” she said. “There were some big things going on there.”
If it still stood, the sanitarium would loom over Franklin Park. The huge white structure with a long front porch was eventually demolished after being converted to a hotel, but “the house behind me is built on a portion of its foundation,” Allmendinger said.
The Rose Lady
That house was built by Stanley Coffin in 1923; he built another house on the same property when his wife said she didn’t like the first one. The Coffins later developed the surrounding property with roads named after family members, including Henry, Arthur, Lester, Laban and Stanley.
Part of what had been the Coffins’ land includes rose bushes planted in 1967. Mrs. Edna Carley — known to many as the Rose Lady — cared for the roses until her health prevented it. The rose beds have been maintained by volunteers, including representatives of the Parker Youth and Sports Foundation.
Tour participants Carol Wagar and Susan Richmond were glad they came. The early evening wasn’t too hot and the pleasant buzz of activity throughout the park made it even nicer.
“I love that you bring out the names of the families,” Richmond said.
