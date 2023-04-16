Now is the time to gain control of the noxious weeds in our area.
Biannual and perennial weeds are forming rosettes and growing in this lovely, wet, spring weather. By controlling rosettes now, you’ll get ahead of plants such as Scotch thistle, houndstongue and knapweeds.
Check areas with known weed issues and cut new seedlings and rosettes below the soil surface. Use diligent and prudent application of a broadleaf specific herbicide mixed according to the label and make certain to add a liquid surfactant (1/2 ounce per gallon of solution mixed). Often, old, dry plants will mark locations of new ones forming. Now is a great time to meet and discuss your weed management concerns with your area weed inspector. Field visits are free.
Toxic plants are also of great concern. Native and forage grasses are greening up, and often toxic plants such as houndstongue, knapweeds and yellow star thistle, all toxic when dry, are still present. Animals typically avoid these plants when adequate vegetation is available. However, they are more likely to consume them when the other vegetation isn’t fully green. If you are not sure if you have a toxic plant on your property, contact the weed board and schedule a property walk to check.
Weed control is possible through persistence and diligence to prevent new seed production!
We offer free presentations and discussion meetings to help with weed identification. If you or your group or club would like a presentation or visit from our outreach specialist, give us a call at 509-574-2180 (office) or 509-945-3357 (cell).
Visit our office at 1213 S. 18th St. in Yakima between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. We are happy to assist with questions regarding weed identification, methods of control including herbicide applications, toxic plants and more.
• Susan Bird is maintenance and outreach specialist for the Yakima County Noxious Weed Board.
