The Yakima Coffeehouse Poets, a nonprofit formed in 2014 to represent the interests of poets and poetry lovers in Central Washington, is the organization behind this monthly poetry column, which runs the first Sunday of every month. It features inland Washington poets and poems selected from Poet’s Brew and the monthly Yakima Coffeehouse Poets open mic.
Learn more about the organization at www.yakimacoffeehousepoets.com and www.facebook.com/YakimaCoffeeHousePoets.
About the poet
Mark Oswood is a retired biology professor; that was his First Adult Life. He necessarily did the usual academic writing: articles in scientific journals, book chapters, wrote and edited books. Since retiring, residual academia, volunteering (mostly outdoor education for children) and life transitions (people and dogs) have been his Second Adult Life. Now starting his Third Adult Life, Oswood is trying to read a lot, notice more, and write at length (mostly poetry).
‘Notes from Underground’
“The fun in science lies not in discovering facts, but in discovering new ways of thinking about them.” — Sir Lawrence Bragg
Mostly hard things get to be fossils —
bones, scales, teeth —
so I’ve come to wonder
if noodles, even al dente,
are missing in the fossil record
and if there was an Age of Ramen,
unknown to geologists.
I wonder if earthquakes happen
when old rocks wake, stiff
from deep sleep, do yoga,
the Sliding Plate pose,
tension released in waves,
ringing bells in clock towers,
marking earth time.
Can memories be mineralized
I wonder, so new mountains
born of frozen lava, share stories
of sedimental journeys, recalling
compression and metamorphosis,
heat of deep earth, remembering
always, we begin again?
If we dug up our yearbook
from the Cretaceous, I wonder
if we’d still feel envious
of the varsity dinosaurs,
voted mostly likely to succeed,
and be in awe of what became
of the beetles in the band.
