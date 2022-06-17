Juneteenth celebrations planned this weekend in Yakima include two concerts and an afternoon full of activities.
Juneteenth is a federal, state and local holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and celebrates the African American culture. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.
Federal, state and city of Yakima offices will be closed Monday. The Harman Center and Yakima City Hall will be closed, and Yakima Transit will not provide bus service on Monday. Garbage pick-up will not be delayed, but the Refuse Division office will be closed. The U.S. Postal Service will be closed.
Events
As for local events, Danaë Howe will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Seasons Gallery and Bistro, 101 N. Naches Ave. Use the backstage entrance on Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way.
Howe is a vocalist, pianist and faculty member at the Seattle Arts Academy. She will be performing echoes of African American musical traditions, from gospel to pop.
There is no cover fee, but donations will be accepted at the door and will go to the artist.
Yakima County NAACP (The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) will host its 31st annual Juneteenth event on Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 610 S. Ninth St.
Starting at noon, the local NAACP and community members will come together for an afternoon full of entertainment, food, vendors and resources.
Seattle vocalist Josephine Howell performs 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave.
All community members are invited and tickets and more information can be found at https://theseasonsyakima.com.
Howell, a gospel, blues and jazz vocalist, is performing a special “In Memoriam” concert celebration for African American family members lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The performance is also a “Sunday Supper Celebration of a new Juneteenth Holiday that celebrates the June 19, 1865, date of the elimination of the last vestiges of slavery in the U.S.,” according to The Seasons website.
The Juneteenth performance will feature a gospel chorus, a blues set and jazz performance. The Bistro’s dinner menu will feature African American community traditional family style dishes.
