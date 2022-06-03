Time to set out your blankets and lawn chairs: Yakama Nation Treaty Day commemorations are back.
After cancellations and modifications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yakama Nation, locals and visitors from all over Indian Country will gather starting this weekend for a parade, powwow, coronation of a new Miss Yakama Nation and other activities.
The Treaty of 1855 was signed June 9, 1855, at Camp Stevens in the Walla Walla Valley. The treaty is between the 14 confederated tribes and bands of the Yakama Nation and the United States. The Yakamas became a sovereign nation within the boundaries of the Yakama Reservation, ceding much of their ancestral territories to the U.S. government.
This year marks the 167th commemoration of the signing.
Treaty Days events begin today (Friday, June 3) with an arts and craft vendors market at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center grounds. Other planned activities include:
Open jackpot rodeo
Starting at noon Saturday, June 4, the Yakama Indian Rodeo Association will host an open jackpot rodeo at the White Swan Rodeo Grounds, 101 Rodeo Drive.
The daylong event will feature competitions such as mutton busting, calf riding, bull riding, junior barrels, an Indian relay race, a men’s bikini race, a calf scramble and dummy roping. There will be several different youth divisions as well as novice, junior and men’s categories.
Golf
The 2022 Yakama Treaty Days open and four-person scramble will take place Friday-Sunday, June 3-5, at Suntides Golf Course, 231 Pence Road in Yakima. The scramble is on Friday and Saturday, and the Treaty Days open individuals competition is Sunday.
Miss Yakama Nation pageant
On Wednesday night, June 8, the Miss Yakama Nation pageant takes place at Eagle Seelatsee Auditorium, where contestants will compete to represent the Yakama Nation as Miss Yakama Nation, Jr. Miss Yakama Nation, Miss Treaty Day Princess and Lil’ Miss Treaty Day Princess.
Treaty Days parade
The highlight of the Treaty Days festivities is the parade at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10.
The parade route is along Buster Road, near the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop in Toppenish. The route moves along Wishpoosh Road toward Teo Road and ends at Legends Casino on Fort Road.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Better Together,” and the grand marshal is the Miss Toppenish Court.
The parade features entries by local businesses, the Yakama Warriors Association Color Guard, past Miss Yakama Nation royalty and this year’s pageant contestants, nearby city royalty courts, local marching bands, and floats made by Yakama Nation governmental programs and enterprises.
Make sure you bring a bag to collect goodies like candy, fruit and mementos. At 11 a.m., following the parade, there will be a hot dog sack lunch at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center.
Powwow
The Yakama Nation Treaty Days powwow is Friday-Saturday, June 10-11, at the White Swan Pavilion on Mission Road in White Swan.
Grand entry on Friday is at 6 p.m. Saturday grand entry times are 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The powwow will feature several dance specials including three tiny tot specials, teen girls’ jingle, royalty special, golden age women traditional memorial, men’s prairie chicken and round bustle memorial, and Miss Yakama Nation alumni special.
Coronation of the Miss Yakama Nation pageant winners will be at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the powwow.
Softball tournaments
The 2022 Yakama Nation Treaty Days men’s softball tournament is Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, and the women’s softball tournament is June 11-12. Both take place at the Yakama Nation sports complex, located on Linden Street off Highway 97.
This event sounds fantastic! Can anybody come?
