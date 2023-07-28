The homeward stretch to harvest has begun, and there are happy faces in Yakima Valley’s wine country. Not to jinx it, but the 2023 vintage is looking really good.
Veraison in the vineyard marks the march to harvest. It is a crucial period when the grapes begin to soften and start losing their green color, taking on shades of red or yellow depending on the variety. But the change in the color of the grapes is only part of the story. Summer in the Yakima Valley offers grapevines an abundance of long days and bright sunshine. That sunlight creates energy, resulting in sugars. Sugar begins to be deposited into the berries while sour acids are broken down. Berries change from being very tart, herbaceous and acidic to tasting fruitier and more complex.
This transition is also an indication of when harvest will begin — in about six weeks, depending on the grape variety, location, weather and farming practices.
Most vineyards around the Valley are currently going through veraison. According to Patrick Rawn, co-owner and operations manager of Two Mountain Winery, every block of the 430 acres he farms has entered the final ripening phase.
The growing season seems to have been a Goldilocks experience so far: not too hot, not too cold, just the right amount heat.
“This year’s weather has been pretty much perfect,” says Rawn. “The weather has cooperated, allowing us to make up ground for a late fruit set. The cooler weather this week will accelerate the coloring process of veraison.”
“We haven’t had a lot of intense heat this summer, which is good for the grapes,” according to Rawn. White grapes such as riesling, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay do better in the constant moderate temperatures, and temperamental varieties such as grenache tend to thrive best without the heat spikes.
In addition to good weather, it’s a fruitful year.
“We’ve had to do some cluster thinning, but overall, it looks like a great vintage. The crop load is a little light, with small cluster size, which results in high-quality fruit,” says Rawn.
Another vintner, Kerry Shiels of DuBrul Vineyard concurs: “Our berries are tiny, and we have a lot of them. The small berries translate into good structure, color and intensity — all great qualities for the wine.”
Rawn is not expecting any surprises to arise. “There is still a lot of weather between now and harvest, but I think we’ll just roll into it at this point.”
Both agree that this year’s growing season has been “long-term average” for the Yakima Valley. No grower wants to say that anything is easy, but so far, it has been an “as-expected” kind of year.
Most local vineyards begin harvest in late August with sauvignon blanc, an early ripening grape, and end with cabernet sauvignon harvest in late October or early November. Rawn expects the 2023 harvest to run a week to 10 days early depending on variety.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
