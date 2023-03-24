Winter is on its way out! With the end of the coldest season comes a new beginning: trees budding, flowers blossoming and, of course, new (lighter-bodied) wines to try.
Rather than sticking to the same old favorites, changing what you drink with the season is an opportunity to experience a wider range of varietals and pairings. As the weather warms, our taste buds start to crave wines that are fresh and clean. It’s time to start selecting wine for its lightness and simplicity.
These types of wines pair perfectly with sunglasses, 65-degree days and the smell of fresh-cut flowers. Pour yourself a glass as you fire up the grill for the first time this year.
White wines
The acidity in white wine enhances its refreshing, crisp qualities, making white a go-to in warmer weather. When the temperature is up, opt for dry whites with high acidity and light to medium bodies, as they tend to be crisp and refreshing. These lighter whites are typically meant to be consumed young, as this is when they are freshest.
Try this one:
• L’Ecole No 41. 2021 Chenin Blanc Yakima Valley Old Vines (Walla Walla). This vibrant chenin blanc offers expressive aromatics of citrus blossom, passion fruit, pink grapefruit and peach with flavors of yellow apple and pear on a crisp dry finish. $18.
Other whites that fit the needs of spring wine drinkers are sauvignon blanc and riesling. For those who favor drier whites, sauvignon blanc is always an excellent option. Riesling tends to offer citrus on the mouth and a drier finish that is perfectly refreshing — more so than other whites during this special season of the year.
Rosé wines
Another classic for warm-weather drinking is rosé. With characteristics of both red and white wines, rosé is a versatile wine that need not be reserved exclusively for summer.
Rosé wines are generally mild and appropriate for spring drinking. They are easy to keep on hand and serve at a moment’s notice. As you consider spring rosés, look for newer-vintage wines — this favors the tradition of newness that spring creates.
Try this one:
• 2022 Gilbert Cellars Rosé. This rosé consists of 58% mourvèdre and 42% grenache, has a fruit-forward aroma with light and bright hints of strawberry, peach and tropical citrus — everything you want in a fruit-forward style of rosé. $18.
Sparkling wines
Sparkling wine doesn’t have to be reserved for celebrations. It has many of the same attributes that make sauvignon blanc or rosé ideal for the spring — fresh acidity and clean flavors making it a refreshing and palate-cleansing beverage.
Pét-nat is an abbreviation for “pétillant naturel,” a French term that roughly translates to “naturally sparkling.” You may already know that, after all, pét-nat has been hip for a few years now; all the cool kids are drinking it.
Try this one:
• JB Neufeld Pet Nat 100% Sauvignon Blanc. An excellent local pét nat. This wine was released in January — and there are only four cases left. The winery will be offering a spring promotion for the last available bottles. Follow them on Instagram for promotion details and be one of the lucky ones to get your hands on this fun wine. $24.
Springtime serving tips
Temperature is a crucial aspect in serving wines, yet we often serve whites and rosés too cold and reds too warm. Remove whites and rosés from the refrigerator about 15 minutes before serving for a more enhanced flavor while still achieving a crisp mouthfeel. For red wine, 30 minutes in the fridge before serving can boost the floral flavors. Be careful not to go overboard: An over-chilled wine of any color will lose its more delicate tasting notes.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
