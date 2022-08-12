The annual Yakima Valley Vintiques car show and Moxee Hop Festival are in the rear-view mirror. These two large community events signify the last stretch of summer. The end of summer is always a little sad, but honestly, the weather in the Yakima Valley will be gorgeous for weeks to come. Let’s take advantage of the waning days of summer with these fun and creative ways to enjoy our local wine.
Backyard barbecue
Riesling and rosé are sexy sippers, and two of the best options for al fresco pairing. Look for a riesling with seared salmon and think pink with burgers off the grill.
• 2021 Dineen Vineyards Riesling. This dry, white wine has aromatics of green apple and tropical fruits. The palate is clean and crisp with a great balance of sweetness and acidity with flavors of lemon and peach. This wine pairs well with food but is also delicious on its own. Cost: $22.
• 2021 Two Mountain Rosè. This rosè features strawberry, a touch of watermelon and hints of fragrant violet. Superb on its own or paired with a backyard barbecue — you can’t go wrong. The 750-milliliter bottles are sold out, so grab the remaining four-pack bottles of these wines. Cost: four 4-packs for $110.
Summer party
• Co Dinn Cellars 2016 GSM Red Blend Lonesome Spring Ranch Vineyard. This is a classic southern Rhone-style blend. Grenache brings aromatic red fruit, syrah offers juicy berry and richness, while mourvèdre gives a spicy pepper quality. Aromatics of spiced cherry and citrus peel with flavors of spicy cherry, white pepper, rosemary, and sage. Pair with charcuterie and antipasti or almost anything grilled. Cost: $45.
Cheese & wine pairing party
With the Labor Day weekend coming, plan to have an end-of-summer wine and cheese pairing party. We all know how well red wines like merlot and cabernet sauvignon go with aged, hard cheeses. But what about showcasing surprise sips that most people don’t think about when pairing wine and cheese: sparkling and sauvignon blanc.
• 2019 WIT “Unleashed” Pinot Grigio Sparkling. The focused fruit in this bottle makes for a beautifully balanced wine, and it sparkles! Bright acidity, hints of lemon zest, and light bubbles. Cost: $29.
• JB Neufeld 2021 Sauvignon Blanc. Summer in a glass. The lime, lemon grass and green apple offer a clean, bright summer sipper. Cost: $20.
Shoulder season wines
Whether it’s back to school or just getting ready for the fall routine, this wine will take you from hot days to cool nights.
• Owen Roe Winery Rosa Mystica 2020 Cabernet Franc Yakima Valley. An uplifting nose with aromas of strawberry, cocoa powder and spice. The palate is soft with dried fruit notes and hints of oak and vanilla. Velvety mouthfeel and firm tannins. Cost: $28.
Summer may be winding down and the kids are getting ready to go back to school, but there is still time to enjoy the warm weekends with wines that will take you from summer soirees to fall dinner parties.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.