Taste a great wine and you may enjoy delicate floral aromas, luscious fruit flavors, elegant textures and soft tannins. You may appreciate a big, powerful wine, heavy-bodied with higher alcohol and grippy tannins. Or you may delight in a wine that is perfectly balanced with the acids, sugars, tannins and alcohol coming together in harmonious fashion.
Regardless of the style of wine you enjoy, strength, finesse and balance are all favorable attributes. And just like wine, strength, finesse and balance are positive aspects for your body.
When you pair meticulously crafted wine with seasoned Yakima Athletic Club Boot Camp instructors in one of the Yakima Valley’s vineyards, your experience becomes a breathtakingly gorgeous and relaxing way to spend a Sunday morning. With vineyard views that seemingly never end, the Yakima Valley is the perfect place for a leisurely day of sips and reps.
The Yakima Athletic Club is offering Boot Camp workouts at local microbrews and wineries this summer. The classes, which are designed for everyone, strengthen the entire body. This 45-minute workout led by fun and knowledgeable instructors challenges all major muscle groups using weight-room style exercises with body weight and lighter pieces of equipment. The focus is on timed sets rather than a specific number of repetitions.
According to Kendyl Comiskey, Yakima Athletic Club general manager, the classes are for anyone interesting in exercise, local beverages and social interaction. “We are practical in that we understand a lot of social activities in our culture involve food and beverage. We at the Yakima Athletic Club support the notion that it’s OK to eat and drink the things you like and enjoy. When you supplement that with exercise, it’s even better. You get the calorie burn and it’s great for your mental health. Food, wine, beer and exercise; it’s OK to do them together. They can coexist.”
So, if you are looking to combine two excellent summer activities — wine tasting and working out — consider participating in the Yakima Athletic Club’s outdoor Boot Camp summertime series.
YAC’s seasoned certified trainers offer go-at-your-own-pace style classes. Whether you are an avid athlete or a weekend recreationalist, these classes are formatted for you.
The remaining classes in the series are at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 17, and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Dineen Vineyards in Zillah, and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at Fortuity Cellars in Wapato. All you need to bring is a water bottle and workout shoes to enjoy this fun and healthy total body workout.
Cost is $20 and includes the workout and a glass of local wine, and perhaps some new friends. Visit the Yakima Athletic Club for more information and to purchase tickets.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore section.
