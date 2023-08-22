It’s that time of year again — the end of summer. Call your friends and family and get ready to fire up the grill one more time for an all-out cookout. You may be one of those year-round grillers and plan on cooking outdoors well into fall and winter, but Labor Day is an opportunity to host an extra special get-together.
Grilling any time of the year serves up a wide range of flavors, and finding the perfect wine is not always easy. Because the food may be driven by different flavor accents from a sauce or a spice, each meat could swing from one side of the wine spectrum to the other. Fortunately, the spirit of outdoor dining includes the tendency to serve lighter, less thought-provoking beverages. This simplifies the choice of which wine to put on the table.
Living in wine country has its benefits. One of the Yakima Valley’s biggest strengths is its diversity. The Valley grows more than 46 wine grape varieties that produce a large selection of great wines to choose from when planning a barbecue. The following are local options to consider when selecting the wines to celebrate the summer.
Sparkling wine
Sparkling wines are great for any weather, anywhere, and they play well with almost any grilled food. Two local wineries serving outstanding sparkling wines are Treveri Cellars in Wapato and Tirriddis in Prosser.
White wine
White wines are well suited to grilled chicken, fish and some pork recipes. Sauvignon blanc, a dry riesling or even an unoaked chardonnay are pairing options. If you are serving fattier fish such as tuna or trout, choose a chardonnay or viognier. If you are grilling veggie burgers, chardonnay is a good pick. White wines to consider include Two Mountain 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Sin Banderas 2022 Riesling, and VanArnam Vineyards 2022 Stainless Chardonnay.
Rosé
Rosés are very popular right now and will add lift and spirit to your outdoor gatherings. Served chilled, these wines have a bit more acidity than white wines, which allows them to take on some of the grilled flavors. Among the easy favorites in this category are Owen Roe 2022 Rosé of Sangiovese, Thurston Wolfe 2022 Lemberger Rosé, and Airfield Estates 2022 Sangiovese Rosé.
Red wine
When pork or salmon is on the menu, look for a primitivo. A great option is Yakima Valley Vintners 2017 Primitivo. The richer flavors of the meat rely on the weight and texture of the wine; those same flavors would get lost with a heavier wine like cabernet sauvignon. Smoked meats are also good with a primitivo playing off the smoky flavors of the wine.
If you’re serving hamburgers, steak or barbecued ribs, big red wines are what you want. Cabernet xauvignon or tempranillo are good matches, but if the spice turns the dish hot, consider something with spice such as syrah or malbec.
Although a few of these choices break with the thought of pairing with lighter wines, they are great options for grilled steak or hamburger. Reach for the JB Neufeld 2021 Yakima Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Co Dinn Cellars Roskamp Vineyard Syrah, or Wit Cellars 2019 Malbec.
The key to a successful wine-food pairing for that backyard barbecue is simplicity. Don’t choose a wine that requires too much thought, and make sure you like both the wine and the food. After all, outdoor grilling is casual, fun and doesn’t really call for overthinking the pairings.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
