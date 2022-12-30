Champagne is the universal drink of celebration; it has come to symbolize all congratulatory things. With so many other beverages to choose from, why Champagne?
The answer to this question, and the tale of how Champagne became the belle of the ball, is like most things relating to the history of French wine — calculated marketing.
The first documentation of lifting a glass of Champagne in celebration dates to 5th century France and King Clovis I. During his reign, Clovis united all Franks under one union, creating “The Kingdom of the Franks,” which would later become France as we know it today.
It goes without saying that he was a significant person to the history of France, so when it came to celebrating his first Communion as King, the kingdom lifted glasses filled with local wine, toasting good health to the King. This event just happened to take place in Champagne, France, and is the first-ever record of Champagne being used to celebrate.
In 1728, Champagne aficionado and 18th-century influencer King Louis XV declared that only the wines of Champagne could be shipped in glass bottles, which was significant for the region. If wealthy aristocrats wanted to take after their esteemed monarch and drink the bubbly bottles of wine, they would have to purchase them from Champagne.
“Champagne became the most sought-after libation of celebration for the elite in the capitals of the Western world as the 18th century moved forward,” Becky Sue Epstein writes in “Champagne: A Global History,” published in 2011.
Sparkling wine continues to be synonymous with celebration, but its availability to the “elite” changed. In 1796 the first president of the United States, George Washington, served Champagne at a state dinner. A significant historical marker indicating that Champagne was “no longer just for the titled aristocracy,” according to Epstein.
During the latter half of the 1800s, increasing supply and better worldwide distribution channels made Champagne a commodity most middle-class families could afford, according to Kolleen Guy, author of “When Champagne Became French,”
There were very intentional marketing efforts from Champagne houses to place their bubbles as the celebratory beverage. The labels on many of the bottles targeted newly engaged couples and soon-to-be parents, while “newspaper advertisements, particularly around holidays, associated family gatherings with Champagne,” Guy writes.
Many people use champagne and sparkling wine interchangeably, which is incorrect. Champagne is a sub-category of sparkling wine getting its name from the Champagne region of France. Only sparkling wines from the Champagne region can be called Champagne. If they are made anywhere else, they are simply referred to as sparkling wines. This could be a nod to King Louis XV back in the 18th Century.
The number of Yakima Valley wineries producing sparkling wines increases each year. Following are three sparkling wines produced from long-standing local wineries – all of which are excellent choices for your New Year’s celebration.
Airfield Estates, Blanc de Noirs - Estate-Grown Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier Grapes. $40.
Two Mountain Winery Pet-Nat. Pét-nat is an abbreviation for "pétillant naturel"—a French term that roughly translates to "naturally sparkling." This wine is made from a field-blended block of Cab Franc, Syrah, Lemberger, Cab Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Riesling and Merlot. $32.
Wit Cellars 2021 Sparkling Rosè $29; and 2019 Sparkling Pinot Grigio $29.
With that, let’s raise a glass this New Year’s Eve to King Clovis for perhaps unintentionally bestowing upon the world a great celebratory beverage.
