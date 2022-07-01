The longest day of the year is now behind us, but Yakima Valley wine grapes are still receiving more sunshine than the famous California wine-growing regions.
It may surprise many that the Yakima Valley’s long summer days generate more sunlight, due to longer day-length, than San Diego, Phoenix or Honolulu. These long sunny days help the grapes develop with bright acidity and ripe fruit flavors.
The Cascade Mountains dramatically influence the weather in the Valley. Skies that are cloudy in Seattle turn clear by the time they reach the Valley, a phenomenon known as a “rain shadow.”
Most of Washington’s weather comes off the Pacific Ocean, resulting in moist west-to-east atmospheric currents. When those masses of moving air hit the Cascades, they are forced to rise and cool rapidly. Such a quick shift releases huge amounts of mountain precipitation. By the time those clouds reach the Yakima Valley, the precipitation is usually gone. They dissipate, and the skies over the Valley are left clear and sunny.
Abundant sunshine and clean water are crucial to world-class wine grape cultivation, but the grapes need more. Seasonal temperature totals otherwise known as heat accumulation are vital to thriving vines — and this is where the Yakima Valley really shines. On the wine region classification system developed by the University of California at Davis, the Yakima Valley is defined as “Region II,” placing it on par with the Bordeaux wine region of France. Even better is the way this heat accumulates. If it were uniformly warm all season long, Yakima Valley’s grapes would lose their natural acidity and the resulting wines would be flabby (a term for wine that has no acidity).
If you have experienced flabby wines, you understand how important acidity is to quality wine grapes and the wines they produce.
There is a dramatic difference between day and night temperatures here during the growing season: afternoon highs in the 90s plunge down to the 50s after midnight. It’s what climate scientists call diurnal shift, and those dramatic temperature swings enable grapes to retain their natural, flavor-enhancing acids.
Regions that lack such ideal conditions can “fix” the quality of the grapes that they harvest — through chemical additions or other manipulations in the winery — but it’s never quite like Mother Nature’s own touch.
What does all this mean to the wines of the Yakima Valley? In a word: balance. The climate of this region combines sunshine and water as well as heat and cold like almost nowhere else on Earth. The end result is grapes that are ripe and yet crisp; and those become wines that are lush and yet fresh. Most remarkable is the way this balance is achieved across multiple varieties, from riesling and chardonnay to syrah, merlot and cabernet.
When people ask which grapes grow well in the Yakima Valley, the best response might be: Which grapes don’t grow well here? With such a vast array of quality wines in the region, you have the perfect opportunity to learn about wine varietals, styles and characteristics that are pleasing to you.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.