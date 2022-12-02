Connoisseurs of cabernet and sippers of syrah can now talk vodka along with terroir and varietals.
There’s a new vodka on the market — and no, it’s not a grape-flavored or infused vodka. It is vodka made from 100% cabernet sauvignon wine grapes.
The Monson family, which owns and operates Goose Ridge Estate Vineyard and Winery in Richland, is producing VIDO Premium Vodka. The small-batch, handcrafted beverage is distilled from grapes grown on a 2,200-acre estate vineyard, located on a gently sloped site located near the Red Mountain AVA.
Traditionally, vodka begins with the fermentation of grains or potatoes. What distinguishes it from other liquors is the distillation and purification process, which yields a highly alcoholic spirit without any detectable color, flavor or aroma ... until now. “Vodkas made from grapes retain something of their berry essence,” says Molly Monson-Stutesman, the company’s co-president.
“Just as in wine, the flavor profile depends on the fruit,” says Monson-Stutesman, describing VIDO as “elegant, with a refined smoothness, aromatics and distinct but subtle nuances.”
The grapes are harvested and pressed, then fermented until the wine is considered “dry,” which is approximately 12-15 percent alcohol. This is when the wine is pumped into a still and the alcohol is extracted until it reaches 190 proof. At this point, the crew selects the highest-quality product, soaks it in coconut husk carbon and filters the vodka.
The family created this product and named it after their father, Arvid Monson. Arvid was a visionary innovator whose business interests included cattle, apples, vineyards and wine. He also dreamed of producing a premium vodka from his estate grapes.
Recalls Monson-Stutesman: “Before we made our first wine, my dad wanted to make vodka from the grapes. He had tasted grape-produced vodka and loved it. The opportunity to use grapes from the 2016 vintage presented itself, and we chose to turn those grapes into my dad’s favorite beverage. What better way to honor him than to make a high-quality vodka from Goose Ridge vineyard.”
The spirits division of the Monson family business is now employing the fourth generation. Each generation takes pride knowing they are honoring and continuing their family’s legacy. “This project falls into the family belief of small, hand-crafted products,” says Monson-Stutesman.
The label and the name depict Arvid. His buddies called him Arvido, often shortened to Vido; and the graphic on the label is that of the Monson visionary.
Reviews have been tremendous. Joseph Micallef, spirits contributor for Forbes Magazine, says the vodka is “incredibly smooth and creamy. The finish is ‘long, smooth, dry with lingering vanilla and caramel notes and a mild, but persistent, pepperiness.”
The most prestigious global spirits competition, Ultimate Spirits Challenge, offered an excellent rating with a designation of “highly recommended.” They also noted: “an intensely aromatic vodka featuring pronounced notes of green tea, lavender, chamomile, stone fruit, and mango. The vodka pours crystal clear with an exciting and flavorful rich palate with a lasting finish.”
If you are a wine drinker and familiar with these aromas and flavors, this is a great opportunity to taste the vodka and look for the aromatics and flavor profiles you find in wine.
Tastings are available at the Goose Ridge Winery tasting room in Richland and Woodinville, and bottles can be purchased locally at Wray’s Marketfresh, Rosauers Supermarket or Fred Meyer. Pick up a bottle of VIDO Vodka, enjoy it over ice, chilled in a martini glass, or if you are looking for fresh, new cocktails this holiday season, check out the recipe page at www.drinkvido.com/recipes.html and enjoy.
