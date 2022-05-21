The weather is warming and people are beginning to gather again. It’s the perfect combination for outdoor concerts and outstanding wines.
Music has become a major entertainment focus for wineries. Appealing to the five senses of sight, sound, smell, taste and touch all at the same time is difficult to do, but local wineries are doing just that by adding music to the wine tasting experience. An outdoor concert at a winery adds just the right element to engage the senses.
Three Yakima Valley wineries offer idyllic concert settings for summer entertainment. From amphitheater to vineyard to an intimate patio setting, there’s a groove sure to please everyone.
Sunsets on the Lawn
VanArnam Vineyards, Zillah
The VanArnams were inspired to do this concert series to share their spectacular views and the Yakima Valley experience. The sprawling lawn allows guests to spread out as much as desired. If you are still looking for social distancing, you can find it here. It’s a safe-feeling environment to be with friends.
With a venue that overlooks vineyard, orchards and Mount Adams, and which almost always features a breathtaking sunset, VanArnam Vineyards offers an outstanding summer concert series featuring local food trucks and wine pairings.
The Saturday evening concerts are laid back with table or lawn seating with easy access to the wine bar and food trucks. The music features local up-and-coming bands and tribute bands with the goal of bringing in music that everybody loves. Starting May 28 with KROME, the series runs through Aug. 20. All five concerts feature a friendly evening of food, fun and of course delicious wine. Concert listings and tickets are available at vanarnamvineyards.com.
Fridays in the Field
J Bell Cellars, Zillah
J Bell Cellars is resuming its popular music series this year. With an emphasis on delicious food and hearty wine, J Bell Cellars has fast become known for its music. The winery features an intimate evening in the European style courtyard with a roaring fire pit, food available for purchase, fantastic wine and, of course, outstanding music.
The Fridays in the Field series began May 13 and will run monthly until Sept. 9. The next concert features American Honey on June 24. Performances run from 6-9 p.m. at the winery. Dates and tickets are available at JBellcellars.com.
Music in the Vines
Gilbert Cellars, Yakima
One of the longest-running musical highlights of the summer is Gilbert Cellars’ annual Music in the Vines concert series. Each year the winery showcases a wide array of music in an outdoor amphitheater at the winery in West Valley.
The eclectic music presented ranges from funk to indie to country to folk to bluegrass, with a goal of trying to appeal to all music interests and demographics.
The amphitheater showcases the beauty of the Yakima Valley while offering a fun outdoor musical experience. The concert series offers visitors great music, wine country views, beautiful sunsets, summer fare and award-winning wine. The first concert features Kat Wright on June 10, with the final concert of the year on July 29. Full schedule and tickets are available at gilbertcellars.com.
Each venue offers its individual guidelines; please take note of age requirements, pets and general allowances. Each winery offers a series pass for all their concerts (Music in the Vines passes are sold out).
