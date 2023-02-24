As a wine oenophile, there is nothing more rewarding than the opportunity to taste and learn about new wines. I regularly encourage readers to visit the Valley to taste and learn what is new and what they like; I recommend experiencing the wine before you buy. And there is no better time to learn, taste or experience Washington wine than to participate in the nation’s largest single-region wine event, Taste Washington.
The event has taken a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic and related issues, but will return to Seattle March 6-12. Attendees can partake in activities and events that heighten the knowledge of food and wine over the course of several days.
Grand Tasting March 11-12
Featuring over 200 wineries and 50 restaurants, this is truly a food and wine lovers paradise featuring tastings, pairings and cooking demonstrations from Washington’s top chefs and vintners. Purchase a single-day ticket or a two-day pass. Just know that it is nearly impossible to get through the entire room in just one day.
Taste Washington Seminar Series, March 11-12
The seminars bring together some of the nation’s leading wine experts, including top winemakers, growers, wine pros, wine writers and academics. Hosted at the Four Seasons Seattle, this event draws over 400 guests eager to experience the latest and greatest industry trends happening in the state, while providing an opportunity to taste the state’s finest wines against some of the best in the world. A team of 40-plus sommeliers from around the Pacific Northwest volunteer their time to pop, proof and pour more than 4,000 glasses of wine over the two days of seminars. One of Saturday’s seminars will feature an in-depth look at the Yakima Valley: The Birthplace of Washington.
Dinner Series
Chef Dre Neeley (Gravy on Vashon) and Chef Matt Lewis (Where Ya At Matt) are joining forces for one spectacular dinner experience. Venue: Palouse Winery on Vashon Island.
Chef David Nichols of Eight Row is teaming up with Chef Brendan McGill of Hitchcock Restaurant Group for an epic dinner experience in Green Lake. Chef David Nichols was recently a semifinalist for the 2022 James Beard Award: Best Chef Northwest & Pacific.
In addition to a multicourse dinner and wine pairings, you’ll have a chance to interact with the chefs and winemakers during this dinner experience. Venue: Eight Row, Seattle.
Chef Aaron Tekulve (Surrell) and a special guest are joining forces for a spectacular dinner experience at Surrell, paired with Col Solare wine.
Aaron has worked with some of the very best chefs and restaurants including Canlis and as sous chef for John Sundstrom at Lark. In 2019, Surrell was named Seattle Magazine’s best pop-up restaurant. In 2021, Surrell’s wine bar was named Seattle Magazine’s best wine bar. In 2022, Surrell was named one of Wine Enthusiasts' Top 50 Best Restaurants in America.
Enjoy a multi-course dinner with wine pairings from Col Solare Winery. You’ll have a chance to interact with the chefs and winemakers during this intimate dinner experience. Venue: Surrell, Seattle.
The New Vintage
Returning and stealing the show, this event is set with modern cuisine, cocktails, spirits and wine. It’s the excuse you are looking for to dress a little fancier and take a spin around the dance floor to a live DJ.
This is just a snapshot of experiences available during this festive week. Whether you take in one day or multiple days to enjoy this one-of-a-kind food and wine experience, you are guaranteed to learn something and enjoy every minute.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
