Christmas dinner is arguably the most important part of Christmas Day (aside from the presents, of course), so you want to make sure you really pull out all the stops when it comes to pairing wine with your feast. Once you’ve chosen your meat, sauces and trimmings, you’ll want to make sure you pair the textures and flavors with a wine that complements it all perfectly.
If you are laboring to figure out which is the best wine to serve with your roasted turkey, here are a few simple pointers about what to consider when looking for the perfect bottle(s) to celebrate your holiday meal. Your friends and family will be sitting at your table because your cooking is the main attraction. Let your wine share that same purpose; don’t try to make it the star of the meal.
A feast for the senses
If you build your meal around the turkey like most of us, all your efforts will be on the table at one time: a feast of mouthwatering aromas and enticing tastes, not to mention textures and temperatures. So don’t think about just the turkey; almost any wine with the exception of a few overpowering reds will pair nicely with the food on the table.
Think instead of the flavors you have added to complement the turkey: the buttery flavors in the mashed potatoes; the fragrant apples, walnuts and sage of the dressing; the roasted Brussels sprouts sautéed with shallots; and the rich pan gravy. And don’t forget the yams in brown sugar under toasty marshmallows.
Take note of the notes
Don’t think about pairing to each of the flavors individually. For the complexity of traditional holiday fare, a single white wine with some structure, balance and acidity is what you want to look for. Read the flavor notes on the wine, and think fruit-forward first. Look for descriptions of fruit notes and prominent acidity to help balance out the components of the wine and the food.
With white wine, you have two strong options. A mineral sauvignon blanc is hard to beat, especially if you prefer your whites clean, crisp and light. For something a little fuller in body and creamier in texture to offset any dryness in the turkey, go for a viognier. It has a similar mouthfeel to a full-bodied chardonnay but has that delicate minerality that complements a mild white meat like turkey.
Consider your favorite summer rosé. It will have all you want from the red grapes: fruit, high acidity, and savory elements making it a festive and delicious pairing.
A good sparkling wine also has high acidity and would be a great choice. A dry, fruit-forward riesling would also complement your Christmas feast. For a good red choice, or as a second offering, try a fruit-forward pinot noir or syrah.
You still have time to shop at your favorite local winery. Take an afternoon, go out and do some tasting and find the perfect wines, both for the dinner table and as a gift for your favorite oenophile.
The holiday season is about celebrating in the company of family and friends; the less ambitious your choice of wine, the more people it will please. You get five 5-ounce servings per bottle. Do the math and make sure there is plenty on hand for everyone.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
