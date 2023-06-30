In one way or another, wine events are always connected with local traditions, music, gastronomy and, of course, wine. During the month of July there’s a food or wine event every weekend somewhere in the Yakima Valley. The following is a brief roundup of wine activities happening in July in our local wine country.
Live music
Music has become a major entertainment focus for wineries. Appealing to the five senses of sight, sound, smell, taste and touch all at the same time is difficult to do. Local wineries are doing just that by adding music to the wine-tasting experience. An outdoor concert at a winery adds just the right element to engage the senses.
• VanArnam Vineyards in Zillah is hosting two outdoor concerts in July. With a venue that overlooks vineyards, orchards, Mount Adams and almost always features a breathtaking sunset, VanArnam Vineyards offers an outstanding summer concert series.
First is Laurel Canyon Legacy celebrating the explosion of popular music out of L.A.’s Laurel Canyon music scene in the mid-'60s. They continued to dominate the pop/rock charts in the '70s. Enjoy this timeless era of music with favorites by groups like Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, The Mamas & The Papas, Linda Ronstadt, The Doors, Crosby Stills & Nash and more.
Laurel Canyon Legacy plays Saturday, July 8. Doors open at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25.
The second concert features The West Coast Feed, who hail from Seattle. This electrifying seven-piece experience sounds like a Bruno Mars and Bruce Springsteen dance party.
West Coast Feed plays Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25.
• Gilbert Cellars’ Music in the Vines for July presents The RT's, a Brooklyn-based five-piece band. The RT’s are known for an eclectic take on rock 'n’ roll that mixes punk rock energy, horn-drenched soul and precise musicianship. It’s a sound that has come sharply into focus on the band’s latest release, "The RT’s."
The RT's play Friday, July 14. Doors open at 5 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40.
Wine & cheese
• Mark your calendar for a fresh mozzarella-making class at Narratif Winery in Prosser featuring cheesemakers Jeanette Arrabit and Bryan Ostergaard. Not only will you make the cheese, Cascade Crust Pizza will make a margarita pizza for you with the finished product.
The cheesemaking happens Saturday, July 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $75, which includes wine pairing, cheesemaking class and pizza. Reserve your spot by calling 509-949-9463.
Yoga
• Relax and stretch on a hilltop terrace overlooking the Yakima Valley for Yoga Sundays class + a Glass at Freehand Cellars.
Whether you are brand new to yoga or a seasoned practitioner, a skilled instructor will guide you. This 60-minute class is about intentional connection and fun, followed by great conversation and wine.
It all happens Sunday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Wapato winery. Cost is $25, which includes yoga and a glass of wine.
• Check out the yoga-and-wine class at Wit Cellars in Prosser, featuring Katie, a RYT-200 yoga instructor and owner of Knox Road Vineyard in Benton City. Classes are for all skill levels, and Katie will add challenges or modify movements as necessary. Bring your own mat or beach towel.
The yoga happens every Sunday in July from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and every Wednesday in July from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and include 60 minutes of yoga fusion and a glass of wine. Call 509-786-1311 to reserve your spot.
Each of these events features the beauty of the Yakima Valley, whether it's spectacular views, weather, produce or fresh air. Please take note of age requirements, pets and general allowances. If you are interested in any of these events, act quickly, as several experiences are nearly sold out.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
