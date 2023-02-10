Sharing wine with influencers is one of the most sought-after opportunities any winemaker can attain. The Yakima Valley recently featured its vineyards and the wines that come from them in a tasting with the Institute of Masters of Wine, an organization offering exceptional expertise within the world of wine.
The Yakima Valley’s iconic vineyards not only offer a sense of place for the Valley, but they also create fame and recognition for the state’s growing wine industry. Some of the most iconic and sought-after vineyards in Washington state were featured for this prestigious audience.
• Red Willow Vineyard, 2016 Eight Bells Eight Clone Syrah (Seattle)
Red Willow Vineyard is home to some of Washington’s most important, historic and oldest grapes. Owner Mike Sauer has been growing wine grapes on the western edge of the Yakima Valley for more than 50 years, and he remains a pioneer today. He and his sons continue to plant new varieties and improve the vineyard each year.
Sauer planted a few wine grapes in 1971, but the vineyard began in earnest in 1973 when he planted 3 acres of cabernet sauvignon, some of the first vines in Washington. Then came Washington’s first commercial planting of cabernet franc. Sauer also pioneered the plantings of many new varieties including barbera, malbec, mourvèdre, nebbiolo, sangiovese, tempranillo and viognier.
• Upland Vineyard, 2019 Latta Wines Grenache (Seattle)
Farming wine grapes since 1968, four generations of Newhouse family farming have helped maintain the Upland legacy, which started over 90 years ago.
Originally planted by William B. Bridgman in 1917, Snipes Mountain is widely considered the birthplace of Washington wine. Today, winemakers all over Washington state patiently wait for the opportunity for fruit to become available from this vineyard.
• DuBrul Vineyard, 2008 Cote from Cote Bonneville
Planted in1992, DuBrul Vineyard is consistently recognized as one of the top vineyards in Washington state. It has been awarded Vineyard of the Year in 2007 and 2009 by Seattle Magazine. Owners Hugh and Kathy Shiels started making wine because they knew they had a special site. DuBrul Vineyard designated wines, from Côte Bonneville and others, have consistently been well received by critics and sought after by consumers worldwide.
• Boushey Vineyard, 2020 Avennia Oliane (Woodinville/Benton City)
In 1980, owner Dick Boushey put his first vines in the ground, including cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and chenin blanc. Today, Boushey Vineyard is one of the state’s most prized vineyards and is easily recognized as one of Washington’s premier wine grape growers.
• Olsen Vineyards, 2018 Wit Cellars Petit Verdot
Currently farmed by fourth-generation farmers and second-generation wine grape growers, Olsen Vineyards are planted on several different sites with a wide variety of slopes, aspects and elevations. The first vines were planted in 1980, and today the grapes are highly sought after from many of Washington’s most notable winemakers.
• Lonesome Spring Vineyards, 2017 Co Dinn Cellars GSM
Established in 1995, Lonesome Spring Vineyard is located just west of the Red Mountain sub-AVA and is owned by Colin Morrell. The vineyard sits on a gentle south-facing slope with a long, moderate growing season.
• L’Ecole 2021 Chenin Blanc Old Vines (Walla Walla)
This wine is a blend of three Yakima Valley vineyards, all planted in 1979: Willard Farms Yakima Valley, Upland Vineyard Yakima Valley and Phil Church Yakima Valley.
As for the wines, each was spectacular. I will be planning tasting trips throughout the state to purchase these wines for my personal cellar.
Yakima Valley wine grapes are the source of so many highly acclaimed wines in Washington state. It’s an easy story to share with influencers from anywhere in the world.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
