It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and I’m not talking about Christmas. In Yakima Valley’s wine country, I’m talking about harvest, which is officially underway. For winemakers and wine connoisseurs, this translates to a labor of love and a love for the resulting wine.
Whether you have firsthand experience with the inner workings at any of the Yakima Valley wineries or a mere glimpse of the process, you know the anticipation surrounding a new vintage is always an experience to celebrate. Whether or not you taste, dine and mingle during harvest, September is one of the most spectacular months to spend time in wine country.
Here’s a small collection of activities happening during September to mark the start of the 2022 harvest:
Jazz Night with Meg Rose and the Ben Macy Trio at J. Bell Cellars
124 Purple Lane in Zillah; www.jbellcellars.com; 6-9 p.m. Sept. 17; doors open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m.; $20 cover for ages 18 and older, ages 17 and younger free.
There’s no better way to kick off autumn than an evening with Meg Rose and the Ben Macy Trio.
Taste the Grapes Month at Tanjuli Winery
209 N. Bonair Road in Zillah; tanjuli.com; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
September is a month to experience the ripening process using the four senses of sight, smell, taste and touch.
Vineyard Tour and Wine Tasting at Paradisos del Sol Winery and Organic Vineyard
3230 Highland Drive in Zillah; paradisosdelsol.com; 9 a.m. (or by appointment) Sept. 11, 18 and 25; $20 per group
Visit four vineyards to explore different management strategies, including Vineyard del Sol, perhaps the only vineyard in the world producing high-quality wines with zero pesticide use. After walking the vineyard rows, enjoy an educational wine tasting experience in the tasting room. Email the winery for reservations.
Wit Cellars Winemaker’s Dinner
505 Cabernet Court in Prosser; witcellars.com; 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; $125
Head to Wit Cellars for an evening of fun, laughter and these food and wine pairings.
Sparkling Rose: Oysters in a half shell, Red Raspberry, Shallot Mignonette, Chive
Riesling: Grilled Zucchini Salad, Lebne, Dukkah, Lemon-Barberry Vinaigrette, Pecorino Cheese
Petit verdot: Smoked Pork Belly, Shaoshing-Hoisin Glaze, Eggplant, Hokkein Noodle, Scallions & Toasted Sesame
Cabernet franc: Braised Beef Short Ribs, Butternut Puree, Black Currant Jus, Roast Kale
Late harvest riesling: White Peach Upside-down Cake, Spiked Chantilly, Toasted Walnuts
Sunday Serenade with Julie and Sally at Wilridge Winery
250 Ehler Road in Yakima; www.wilridgewinery.com; 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
Enjoy a Sunday afternoon at Wilridge Winery listening to familiar tunes with Julie and Sally, who showcase their vocal harmony with guitars and banjo.
Open Mic at Kana Winery
10 S. Second St. in Yakima; kanawinery.com; 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and Sept. 16, 23 and 30
Grab your guitar and come to Kana Winery in downtown Yakima for an open mic every Friday in September when local and visiting musicians take turns on Kana’s open mic stage or visit every Saturday to enjoy live music.
Freehand Cellars Book Club
420 Windy Point Drive in Wapato; www.freehandcellars.com; 6 p.m. Sept. 14; $25
If you are in the mindset to slow down for fall, take in Freehand Cellars’ book club. Enjoy your choice of wine and the book “But What If We’re Wrong?: Thinking About the Present As If It Were the Past” by Chuck Klosterman. Tickets are available at freehandcellars.com and includes a glass of wine and the book.
Regardless of what type of wine events you enjoy, autumn is hands-down the best time of the year to visit Yakima Valley wineries.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore section.
