As the weather gets warmer, we begin eating lighter foods, cold dishes and more salads. This change in weather and eating habits makes way for a new set of seasonal wines to enjoy. During the spring and summer months I look for refreshing, crisp whites to savor.
There are hundreds of great wines in our local wine region that are perfect for summertime sipping. Although there are about as many styles as there are bottles, a few common denominators exist when selecting that perfect wine for the season.
I believe a good summer wine has three essential characteristics: it needs to be light, crisp and refreshing. It should be versatile enough to take to the beach or a barbecue, and to pair well with fish, vegetables and other grilled favorites. Finally, a good summer wine shouldn’t be too expensive.
I often think of the classics when thinking of warm weather wines, but I’m loving the blends and some of the lesser-known varietals such as albariño.
Known as alvarinho in Portuguese, albariño is a white-wine grape common across north-western Spain and northern Portugal. Often overlooked as a less glamorous cousin of sauvignon blanc, albariño wines have been surging in popularity in recent years. I have become a big fan of this grape.
Wine to try: Terra Blanca 2020 Albariño, Yakima Valley, $18.
Sauvignon blanc is another great summer choice. The grape is naturally high in acidity and has a backbone of citrus fruit that is perfect on a hot summer day. It’s crisp and fresh, with juicy acidity. If you enjoy sauvignon blanc, you won’t want to miss this wine. This has probably been the best white wine from the Valley I have tasted from the 2021 vintage.
Wine to try: JB Neufeld 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Horse Heaven Hills, $20.
Speaking of citrus, there isn’t a more sumptuous summer grape than a Washington riesling. This versatile and expressive grape runs the gauntlet from extremely dry to startlingly sweet. German-style rieslings will have a core of peaches, citrus and minerals but can range from bone dry to packed with flavors and residual sugar.
Wine to try: Côte Bonneville 2021 Riesling, Yakima Valley, $23.50.
White blend is a catch-all category for white grape blends that are not based upon a traditional regional composition. It may be that the most popular mass-market whites are all varietal wines including chardonnay, pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc and riesling. The classic white blends may not be as numerous or as illustrious as the reds, but there are a lot of great blends from the Yakima Valley.
Wine to try: Thurston Wolfe 2021 PGV (pinot gris and viognier), Yakima Valley, $16.
Wine to try: Airfield Estates 2021 Fly Girl (pinot gris, viognier and chardonnay), Yakima Valley, $18.
This list is not intended to be exhaustive of worthwhile summer wines produced in our own backyard. Rather, it as a guideline to stimulate discussion and purchasing decisions on the wines you may be drinking during the warm summer season.
As usual with whites, serve them chilled but not refrigerator cold. If you’ve had them in the fridge, take them out for about 30 minutes before serving.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore section.
