Rhône grapes, Rhône Valley, Rhône-style wines, Rhône rangers. … You may have heard these terms bandied about, but what do they mean?
The Rhône, a major river in France, rises in the Alps and flows south to the Mediterranean Sea. This river lends its name to the southern French wine region on its banks, the Rhône Valley.
The indigenous grape varieties that grow in the region, like syrah, grenache, mourvèdre, viognier and roussanne, are often referred to as Rhône grapes. Regardless of their place of origin, wines made from these grapes are said to be Rhône-style wines the world over.
During the 1990s, syrah, one of the most notable Rhône varietals, fell out of favor with consumers. Vineyards in California had been over-planted, flooding the market with bargain-priced grapes. The over-production and questionable quality caused everyone to pull back. The wine was difficult to sell.
Meanwhile in Washington, syrah was just getting started. Mike Sauer planted the state’s first syrah at his Red Willow Vineyard in 1986.
Shortly after, Joe Hattrup, owner of Elephant Mountain Vineyard in the Yakima Valley, was planting test plots with various grape varieties to determine what would grow well on his steep, rocky site. He discovered that Rhône-style grape varieties were well suited to the heat of his high-elevation vineyard.
The fruit from Elephant Mountain is exceptional. Its quality has created demand from vintners all over the state. Winemakers purchasing grapes from the vineyard encouraged him to plant more Rhône varieties: “They saw the opportunity for a new style of wine in Washington state,” said Hattrup.
“Winemakers drove the interest. It’s something new and a good way for wineries to expand their portfolio,” Hattrup explained, adding, “There is plenty of syrah available; by adding grenache and mourvèdre, winemakers can make a nice GSM. It’s a style that discerning wine consumers might be familiar with.”
Once considered difficult to sell, the demand for syrah and other Rhône-style varieties continue to rise. Much of that goes into single varietal syrah, but more and more is becoming part of Washington’s growing Rhône-style wine scene, notably blends such as GSM.
Following are three examples of exceptional Yakima Valley Rhône-style wines. They are a perfect wine for anything barbecued, making them an excellent choice for these last days of summer. But don’t save them just for the barbecue; these wines are excellent year round.
Wines to try
• 2016 Latta Wines Mourvèdre Upland Vineyard Yakima Valley. Sourced from Upland Vineyard on Snipes Mountain in the Yakima Valley. Aromas of blackberry, blueberry, licorice, and violet. Juicy and youthful with dark berry and mineral flavors. This wine is deeply savory with a balancing berry intensity with a crushed berry character through the finish.
• Mark Ryan 2017 Lost Soul Red Willow Vineyard Syrah, Yakima Valley. Fruit for this wine comes from Red Willow, the first vineyard in the state to plant syrah. Aromas of black raspberry, dried fruit and herbs lead to ripe, rich fruit flavors through to the finish.
• 2016 Co Dinn GSM Red Blend Lonesome Spring Ranch Vineyard, Yakima Valley. The supple, rounded and fruited 2016 GSM Red Blend Lonesome Spring Ranch Vineyard offers candied cherry and black raspberry fruit, notes of spice, violets and white pepper with a clean, balanced, enjoyable style.
Ask your local retailer or scan the list of Rhône wines being served at restaurants around town. There is a reason these wines have become popular — they are delicious! Or consider taking a road trip to visit these wineries; you can taste Yakima Valley wines throughout the entire Northwest.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore section.
