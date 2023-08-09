The Yakima Valley American Viticultural Area, or AVA, stretches more than 70 miles across Eastern Washington from Yakima toward the Tri-Cities. Over the last 40 years, this highly diversified agricultural region has become a destination for treasured bottles of wine.
The following are just a few of the many families and wineries that have made the Yakima Valley AVA a place to taste and buy wine:
Treveri Cellars, Wapato
Treveri Cellars, an exclusive sparkling wine house, produces some of the finest handcrafted sparkling wines in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since its opening in 2010, Treveri prides itself on a tradition of excellence.
Their patio is an idyllic place to sip and enjoy the afternoon sun with friends. Treveri boasts beautiful views, hospitable service and unbeatable sparkling wines.
With degrees in winemaking and sparkling winemaking from Karthäuserhof Winery in Germany, head winemaker Jürgen Grieb, along with his son, Christian, use the traditional method of producing sparkling wine, a complicated process that yields delightfully complex and fruit-forward sparkling wine.
Two Mountain Winery, Zillah
The Rawn family had been fruit farmers in the Yakima Valley for more than 50 years when they decided to convert a cherry orchard to vines in 2000. When their uncle, Ron Schmidt, who had been managing the vineyard, passed away unexpectedly in 2006, brothers Matt and Pat Rawn bought out the rest of the family in order to take full control of the operation.
They took winemaking classes, built a winery facility and set out to make their own wines, while still selling some of their fruit to make ends meet. Today, they deliver excellent quality at affordable prices. The winery takes its name from the majestic view of Mount Rainier and Mount Adams, which you can see from the vineyard.
In addition to producing their own Two Mountain and Brothers wines, Matt and Pat also provide custom crush and vineyard management services for other winemakers.
Airfield Estates Winery, Prosser
Airfield Estates is a fourth-generation family farm based in the Yakima Valley. It cultivates a wide range of grapes, and crafts estate-grown wines of exceptional quality. As the name suggests, Airfield Estates has ties to aviation. A portion of the family property operated as a training base for hundreds of Army Air Corps pilots during World War II. The pride, passion and dedication of these heroes provide a great source of inspiration as the family pays tribute to the war heroes of the past.
The first grapes were planted in 1968, and today the estate vineyard spans nearly 1,000 acres with more than 20 different grape varietals. The knowledge passed down over generations has helped craft well-balanced wines reflecting varietal expression.
Today, siblings and great-grandchildren of founder Howard Lloyd Miller, Marcus Miller and Lori Stevens oversee the day-to-day operations of Airfield Estates Winery.
Kiona Vineyard, Benton City
In Benton City, the approach was slightly different, but the outcome remains the same. The year was 1975, and John Williams had the perfect plan. The 84-acre patch of sagebrush and cheatgrass nestled between Benton City and the Yakima River was perfect for growing grapes. It didn’t matter that he had to bring electricity in from three miles away or dig a well on his own dime. He was going to plant a vineyard, and it was going to be good.
Today, the family has a new winery and tasting room, with nearly 300 acres of vineyards on Red Mountain.
Three generations have worked in the family business. The operation is led by founder John Williams’ son Scott Williams, and grandsons JJ and Tyler Williams.
A visit to these wineries will offer exceptional exploration of growing grapes and making wine in the Yakima Valley. Enjoy great stories, exceptional wine and a memorable experience.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
