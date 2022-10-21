Bursts of vibrant gold and crimson colors, the aromas of ripening fruit and crushed grapes, and the cool early morning air — autumn is in full swing in Yakima Valley’s wine country. For wine enthusiasts, winemakers and vineyard caretakers, it’s the most active and exciting time of year.
Trucks of all shapes and sizes overflowing with ripe golden and purple grapes are lumbering up and down the Valley’s main thoroughfare, traveling from Yakima Valley vineyards to the cellars of eager winemakers throughout the Pacific Northwest.
The change of season often means a change in what we reach for in the wine cellar. We can choose from reds, whites, sparklers and even pinks, but autumn typically lends itself toward bigger red wines or heavier whites. With so many choices from the Valley, it’s hard to know the best pick for fall and winter imbibing. The following wines are great choices to have on hand for the winter season. The grapes in these wines may have traveled across the state or across the street to be vinified. Regardless of where they are produced, each of these Yakima Valley wines is outstanding year in and year out.
• 2020 Avennia Justine: Originally located in Woodinville, Avennia recently added a second tasting room and production facility on Red Mountain in Benton City. Justine is a gorgeous wine. A blend of grenache, mourvèdre and syrah, this wine shows well every year. Consistent, delicious, balanced and age worthy. The grapes from this wine are sourced from Upland Vineyard in Sunnyside, Oldfield Vineyard in Grandview, and Heart of the Hill Vineyard on Red Mountain. Cost: $40.
• Delille Cellars 2021 Roussanne: DeLille Cellars has become a landmark winery in Woodinville. They are open daily with a variety of tasting opportunities available. The 2021 Roussanne was sourced from Ciel du Cheval vineyard, one of Red Mountain’s oldest and most iconic vineyards. The wine is bright, medium-bodied and elegant. Cost: $35.
• Kevin White 2020 Pionnier Boushey Vineyard Grenache: Kevin White Winery is also in Woodinville and open weekend afternoons for tasting. This wine is 85% grenache and 15% mourvèdre. It is sourced 100% from Boushey Vineyard in Grandview. A beautiful medium-bodied wine with red fruit, round tannins and extended finish. Cost: $40.
• Mark Ryan Winery 2019 Water Witch Red Wine: This cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and merlot blend is sourced from Yakima Valley’s Quintessence Vineyards on Red Mountain. This vineyard has been turning heads with its innovation and quality. The Mark Ryan winemaking team selected the top performing blocks in the 13.6-acre vineyard to create the 2019 Water Witch. A full-bodied wine with flavors of red fruit, tobacco and baking spices that carry into a long earthy finish. Cost: $70.
• 2019 Sheridan Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon: Sheridan Vineyard’s tasting room is in Zillah and is open Thursdays through Sundays for tastings. This wine is made from 100% estate-grown cabernet grapes. Unlike some of the other grapes mentioned here, these berries didn’t have to travel far to be vinified. Sheridan’s vineyard is just north of the tasting room on the same site as the production facility. The black fruit in this wine offers notes of tobacco and leather. A full-bodied wine with integrated tannins, beautiful finish and overall elegance. Cost: $30.
Grape variety and vineyard site are arguably the most fundamental choices in a winemaker’s job. It is much like artists choosing a medium: The variety and the vineyard source dictate the wine’s initial style. Together, grape and place form the basis of each wine, although every winemaker takes a slightly different path transforming nature’s flavors from vineyard to bottle. Yakima Valley grapes provide the backbone to some of Washington’s most prestigious wines.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
