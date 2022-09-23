Welcome fall, a vibrant time in the Yakima Valley. The days are getting shorter and the leaves are turning colors, dotting the horizon with beautiful warm hues — a sure sign that fall is in the air.
Autumnal moments are different for everybody; some pass with little notice while others roll in with great attention and tradition. Regardless of how you see the onset of fall, celebrating the rites of the new season is a must. This is the time of year to focus less on rosé and more on bold, beautiful red wines.
We often associate cold weather with drinking red wine, which make sense — people don’t always want to drink a chilled wine when it is cold out. But there is a lot more to red wine than just temperature, which makes it such a great winter warmer.
Red wine contains higher levels of alcohol and tannins, making it more substantial than white wine. The alcohol adds to the mouth feel, giving a warming sensation to the wine and, in turn, a warming effect on the body. Although there’s only 2% to 3% more alcohol in red wine, it can really make a difference on a cool night. The tannins in red wine have a drying effect in the mouth and an almost gritty sensation on the finish, which further adds to the weight and complexity of the wine.
On the palate, the fruit profile in red wines seem better suited to cooler weather. White wines usually have citrus, stone fruit and tropical fruit characteristics associated with warm, sunny days. Red wine, in contrast, has plum, dark and red berries, which we tend to think of with colder weather and heavier warming desserts.
As a rule, red wine has more body and weight than white wine. By that I mean the wine feels heavier in the mouth than a riesling or a sauvignon blanc. This not only makes the wine feel more substantial, but it also goes better with the heartier dishes we often eat in winter.
As the nights have gotten cooler, I’ve been thinking about the red wine in my cellar and some great meatier dishes to go with it. Most specifically, I’ve been thinking of this brisket recipe by created by blogger Wendy Klik. Wendy offered up this tasty recipe during an online blogger program that local wineries participated in last year.
Slow Smoked Beef Brisket
This is cooked low and slow on a Traeger Smoker Grill. This brisket spends all day turning into “melt-in-the-mouth deliciousness.”
Prep time: 5 minutes. Cook time: 8 hours.
5-6 pound beef brisket
Steak seasoning to taste
2 cups beef broth
1. Season the brisket liberally with the seasoning of your choice.
2. Turn the smoker grill to 250 degrees and let preheat for 15 minutes.
3. Place the brisket directly onto the grill grate, insert the probe thermometer, close, and cook about 4 hours until an internal temperature of 160 degrees is reached.
4. Remove brisket from grill, double wrap in aluminum foil and pour the broth over all. Seal and replace on grill for another 2-3 hours until an internal temperature of 204 degrees is reached.
5. Remove from grill and place onto a baking sheet with sides to catch the broth and drippings. Unwrap and let rest for 15 minutes before slicing against the grain.
Whatever you do to welcome fall, be sure to think of the big red wines produced here in the Yakima Valley and find some fabulous recipes to pair them with.
