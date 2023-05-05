Do you really know Yakima Valley’s wine country if you haven’t explored the back roads? Spring is such a beautiful time of year in the Valley to slow down and cruise the path less traveled, so pack some snacks, grab a cooler and hop in the car for a mini road trip adventure. If you’re up for some fresh air and really good exercise, you can even bike this one.
Begin your tour at J. Bell Cellars, where you will find single varietals and blends with grapes from the Yakima Valley’s most acclaimed vineyards. Enjoy the beautiful patio and wine this spring at the Zillah tasting room at 124 Purple Lane in Zillah.
• Wine to try: Be sure to taste the 2017 J. Bell Cellars Petit Verdot Yakima Valley. It offers up aromas of plum and blackberries. Dark fruit continues on the palate, rounded out by herbal and floral notes and a lingering fruit finish. Cost is $55.
Next stop: Bosma Estate Winery, where they produce small-batch wines keeping different clones separate from harvest through bottling. Though the nuances are small, they are very discernible. Visit the brand-new tasting room at 1000 East Houghton Road in Outlook.
• Wine to try: The Bosma Estates Cellars 2016 Syrah is a full-bodied and bold wine with undertones of allspice and berry. It’s pleasant on the palate from start to finish. Cost is $36.
Just off the freeway in Sunnyside you will find Co Dinn Cellars. Another winery using exclusively Yakima Valley fruit, these wines are small production and great quality. The winery is in the old city of Sunnyside water department. The building was built in 1930 and still houses the crane once used for daily operation. The history and character of the tasting room alone are worth the trip to the tasting room at 501 Grant Ave. in Sunnyside.
• Wine to try: One of my all-time favorite wines is the Co Dinn Cellars 2016 GSM Red Blend from Lonesome Spring Ranch vineyard. It’s spicy and bright with 41% grenache, 30% syrah and 29% mourvèdre. Cost is $45.
The vineyard at Domanico Cellars north of Prosser is drenched in Washington wine history. The vineyard is a small historic site that was planted by George and Dennis Carter, legends in the Washington wine industry. George began planting cabernet sauvignon there in 1975 and a large portion of this vineyard was planted before 1980.
The winery has recently opened a new location at 236-D Port Ave. in Prosser, offering wine tastings, beer on tap and food. Tastings at the vineyard are available by appointment.
• Wine to try: Perfect for summer, this 2022 Domanico Cellars Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from the historic vineyard in Prosser. It’s a classic sauvignon blanc with aromas of gooseberries, lime zest, apples and subtle grassy notes. Cost is $18.
Just 10 minutes down the road at Barrel Springs Winery you can enjoy a park-like setting while drinking family-made premium wines. Located at 46601 N. Gap Road in Prosser, Barrel Springs is an all-in-one vineyard, winery and tasting room. Grapes grown on-site include chardonnay, petit verdot, syrah and cabernet sauvignon.
• Wine to try: The 2022 Barrel Springs Pink Moon Rosé of Syrah is beautiful and balanced with notes of acidity and a soft finish full of mouthwatering red currant and sweet-tart citrus. This wine resonates with a “rosé all day” attitude. Cost is $20.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
