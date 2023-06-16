Dads are true superheroes. There are a lot of different types of fathers out there, just like there are many different wines. What type of dad do you have? Keep reading to find the perfect Father’s Day wine that goes with your dad’s personality.
Old-fashioned
This kind of dad struggles to understand technology. Before he reads a text, blog or social media post, he has to get his glasses. The perfect wine for this dad is a classic Bordeaux-style wine. This is an old-world wine and, just like your dad, it sticks to tradition. Reach for Côte Bonneville’s timeless Bordeaux blend (cabernet sauvignon, merlot and cabernet franc) to match your dad’s traditional personality.
Wine to try: 2018 Côte Bonneville Carriage House, $56
Proud
The overly proud pop will celebrate when you almost hit the ball in the last baseball game. He is your biggest fan — no matter how big or small the accomplishment. The best wine for a dad with this characteristic is sparkling. The bubbles from the wine match perfectly with his bubbly excitement. If you don’t want just plain Champagne, add a little orange juice and enjoy.
Wine to try: Savage Grace 2021 Côte “Pét Nat,” Dineen Vineyard, $35
Sports fanatic
This is the dad who has a subscription to all the sports sites and doesn’t miss a game. If he is a football fan, try out a petite verdot. It goes great with burgers, ribs or roasted meats. If he is more of a basketball kind of guy, go with a red Rhône blend. Rhone blends go perfectly with pulled pork sandwiches, charred meats or game. And if he likes baseball, a crisp white wine is perfect. Sauvignon blanc is a great summer wine and would be excellent sipping at those outdoor tailgate parties.
Wines to try: Wit Cellars Petite Verdo, $53; Co Dinn Cellars 2016 GSM Red Blend, $45; JB Neufeld 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, $20
Party-on
The party-on dad is the dad who loves to host a party, even if there isn’t anything special to celebrate. The wine that goes with this dad is rosé. The wine represents that same fun-loving attitude that your dad has. He is always the life of the party with his contagious laugh.
Wine to try: Wautoma Springs 2021 Rosé, $18
Deep-thinking
This is the dad who is always questioning something. He loves history and probably enjoys sitting on the porch with a good book. A mourvèdre would be the perfect wine for this dad’s personality. The wine pairs perfectly with anything history-related and helps contribute to the thought process.
Wine to try: 2018 Latta Wines Mourvèdre Upland Vineyard, $45
Adventurous
This is the kind of dad who can’t wait to retire so he can travel, be it to the nearest fishing lake, ski hill, hiking trail or camping spot. The best Father’s Day wine for this dad is something that is just as adventurous as he is. For this dad, try the RAWNROSÉ Summer Pack. This four-pack of wine is packaged perfectly to take on any adventure.
Wine to try: Two Mountain Winery Rosè four-pack (250 ml bottles), $110
Whatever your dad’s personality is, embrace him, enjoy the day and lift a glass in his honor, because we all know that superheroes don’t come along every day.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
