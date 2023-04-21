During the month of April, many local wineries offer creative and educational opportunities to learn about the winemaking process and to showcase their new-release wines.
At Paradisos del Sol Winery in Zillah, owners Paul Vandenberg and wife Barbara Sherman are passionate about creating an educational experience and strive to create a new and different presentation of their wines. This month they are comparing “free run wine” — juice that runs from the grapes without applying pressure to “press wine.” They will also have street tacos and tamales available on April 29.
Martinez and Martinez Winery, Winemakers Loft, and Coyote Canyon Winery in Prosser will be celebrating spring from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, with food from Big Weezy’s Barbeque, Blissful Bites mini doughnuts and live musical performances by Cale Moon and TC Latin Fusion Band.
Kana Winery in downtown Yakima will open its stage for open mic from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 21. Local musicians are encouraged to visit and take turns sharing their musical prowess. The winery is also hosting The Repenters, an unplugged guitar and rock ‘n’ roll band, on Saturday, April 22, from 7-10 p.m. There’s no cover either night.
If you are a petite sirah fan (and who isn’t?) be sure to stop in at Thurston Wolfe Winery on April 28, 29 or 30 to taste two different vintages of the winery’s outstanding petite sirah, right from the barrel. Enjoy an in-depth explanation of the winemaking process with winemakers Wade Wolfe and Chris Wright. You will also enjoy a curated tasting of current wines to compare the barrel samples with.
Just across the yard is Airfield Estates Winery, which will be featuring food trucks from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 29.
Also within walking distance, Milbrandt Vineyards and Ryan Patrick wines will be offering discounts up to 50% off on April 28-30, as well as pop-up charcuterie boards and boxes by Graze Craze. Sit out on the patio and listen to music by Jack Rothwell from 1-4 p.m. on April 29.
Yakima Valley College students will be showcasing their wines at the tasting room in Grandview and their new location on 16th Avenue in Yakima. The Yakima campus tasting room will have flatbreads and cheese plates available with live music from 5-7 p..m. April 29. Students will be on hand to discuss the new releases. The Grandview campus tasting room will have wines by Yakima Valley Vintners and Enodav Wine Co. along with small bites and desserts by Scratch Bakery.
Two Mountain Winery, Dineen Vineyards and VanArnam Vineyards, all from Zillah, are offering their annual Inside the Barrel educational seminar and tasting on April 29-30. This year’s highly popular workshop will focus on wine barrels. Where do they come from and why does the source matter? Learn how barrels are made and what the “toast on a barrel” means to your wine. You will also learn how barrels are selected and used to craft the perfect blend.
Inside the Barrel offers three 30- to 45-minute seated educational sessions and tastings with winemakers from each winery. This is a progressive style tasting and workshop; be prepared to travel to each winery between sessions.
Tickets cost $70, which includes tastings and educational sessions at each winery. Workshops are sold out for April 29, so if you want to participate, book your tickets now for April 30.
If you are looking for your favorite summer wine, this is a great time to visit and taste. You may want to call ahead to make tasting reservations, but don’t let that slow you down, as same-day appointments are often available.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
