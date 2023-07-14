Follow the wine and see where it takes you!
It’s summer, the wineries are bustling with visitors and activities, and fresh white wines are top of mind.
The Yakima Valley features landscapes of fruit trees, fragrant mint fields, and lush rows of hops, melons, berries and grapevines along with small towns that remain relaxed and slow-paced throughout the year. This is a great time to explore the agricultural beauty and flavors of the region.
This road trip showcases the bounty of Yakima Valley’s fresh, crisp white wines. Enjoy the flavors of melon, nectarine, peach, apricot and red plums, whether it is in a bottle or at a roadside fruit stand.
Start your white wine road trip with Antolin Cellars in the city’s historic district in downtown Yakima, with petite syrah to port-style wine, carménère to cabernet. The first wine for your tour is the Antolin Cellars Viognier ($27.95). This wine reveals aromas of freshly picked green apples and flavors of tree fruits such as peach, pear and apple. The patio and tasting room are open 3-8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays, 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Visit AntolinCellars.com to learn more.
Heading toward wine country, your second stop is Owen Roe Winery in Wapato. This winery produces a full spectrum of vintage-driven wines that reflect the terroir of the region. Peach, pear and melon reflect the flavors of the 2020 Sauvignon Blanc ($27). The winery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit owenroe.com for more information.
Next stop is Dineen Vineyards just north of Zillah. This small, family-owned and -operated viticulture business is devoted to growing the finest wine grapes and producing award-winning wines. Dineen Vineyards offers estate bottled wine; try the 2022 Condriesque ($27). This Rhône style white, 48% viognier, 52% marsanne and offers aromas of stone fruits with hints of citrus. The winery is open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Dineenvineyards.com.
An estate winery grows 100% of its own grapes used to craft its wine. The next stop on your white wine trail is Côte Bonneville Winery in Sunnyside. It’s a legacy winery and vineyard owned by the Shiels family that is responsible for a repertoire of high-scoring wines, including riesling. The next wine on your tour is the Côte Bonneville 2022 Riesling ($25). Bright acidity, a touch of sweetness and low alcohol make this wine the perfect patio sipper. Go to cotebonneville.com for information and hours.
Next stop is Airfield Estates Winery, located in Prosser’s Vintners Village. You will arrive at a building modeled after an old World War II aircraft hangar. The 2022 Flygirl White ($18) offers a luscious blend of 65% pinot gris, 21% chardonnay and 14% viognier. Aromatics include peach and floral blossom pear with flavors of grapefruit, pear and honeydew melon. The winery is open daily. Visit airfieldwines.com to learn more.
Just across the grass from Airfield Estates is your last stop. Thurston Wolfe Winery offers consistently well-made wines, oftentimes more obscure varietals, which makes this a great place to visit. Winemaker Wade Wolfe has created a fun, educational atmosphere in the industrial-chic tasting room.
You won’t want to miss Thurston Wolfe’s 2022 PGV ($16), a blend of 70% viognier and 30% pinot gris. It features aromas of white peach and tropical fruits with flavors to match. This wine can be enjoyed on its own on a warm summer day on the patio. The winery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, visit Thurstonwolfe.com.
The Yakima Valley is known for crafting some of the most beautiful white wines in the state. Summer is the perfect time to explore and find your favorite warm-weather wines.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.