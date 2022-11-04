The ghouls and witches are behind us; we are now faced head on with the holidays.
First up is Thanksgiving, a time to enjoy family, give thanks, and — dare I say it — stress over the idea of creating the perfect holiday meal. Don’t let wine selection add to your worries. There is plenty of time to meal plan and shop to avoid last-minute pressure.
The best choice for a wine that will pair with all the elements of a classic holiday dinner is one with ample fruit flavors. For us in the Yakima Valley, this criterion offers the perfect excuse to drink local. Wines from this region tend to be fruit forward, a perfect characteristic for Thanksgiving. The first thing to make clear is: There is no right or wrong wine to serve.
Here are some good choices:
The sparklers
A great sparkling wine makes any event special. Serve as a starter while guests arrive, and if there is any left when dinner begins, put it on the table. Sparklers are a great choice for drinking with turkey, stuffing and potatoes.
• Wit Cellars 2019 “Unleashed” Pinot Grigio Sparkling, $29.
• Airfield Estates 2020 Blanc de Noirs Sparkling, $40.
The whites
To enhance the flavors of your holiday feast, look for refreshing white wines that have well-balanced acidity and fruit flavors.
The classic white: Chardonnay is a popular, versatile and easy choice for Thanksgiving dinner. Its full mouthfeel and creaminess stands up to the richness of the traditional menu. Look for a chardonnay described as lightly oaked with apple, pear or citrus flavors.
• Owen Roe 2019 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley, $28.
• Côte Bonneville 2019 Chardonnay, Yakima Valley $54.
The easy-drinking white: Riesling is wonderfully aromatic and lighter-bodied. Its crisp acidity and flavors of stone fruit and pear serve as a contrast to the savory flavors of Thanksgiving. Riesling makes a nice alternative to chardonnay, particularly if your guests prefer slightly sweeter wines.
• 2021 Kiona Riesling, Yakima Valley, $15.
• 2021 Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling, $9.
The redsRed wine has traditionally been a Thanksgiving classic. Its brightness and balance pair well with almost every dish on the table. A lighter-bodied red is recommended.
The classic red: Syrah is a food-friendly wine that works well with Thanksgiving fare. Its firm tannins, dark red fruit flavors, spice and black pepper pair nicely with turkey, stuffing, cranberry and many of the holiday flavors.
• 2020 JB Neufeld Ciel du Cheval Syrah, $35.
• JBell Cellars 2017 Syrah, Yakima Valley, $38.
The easy-drinking red: GSMs are a blend of grenache, syrah and mourvèdre. This wine offers red raspberry flavors, firm tannins, good structure, as well as elegance and complexity. Not only do the GSMs pair well with all the elements of a turkey dinner, it’s easy-drinking and sure to please those stalwart white wine drinkers.
• Co Dinn 2016 Lonesome Spring Ranch Vineyard G-S-M, Yakima Valley, $45.
• 2020 Dineen Vineyards Cabernet Franc, Yakima Valley, $37.
A sweet finish
When it comes to wine and dessert pairings, fortified and late-harvest wines offer the sweetness and texture that stand up to the rich flavors of any traditional holiday dessert.
• Brian Carter Cellars 2014 Opulento (375ml), $22.
• Thurston Wolfe 2018 Touriga Nacional Port, $16.
The bottom line
Don’t sweat it too much. Thanksgiving is a tricky meal to pair wines with, as there are a lot of competing flavors on the table. The important thing is to enjoy the day, raise a glass, and give thanks for your blessings.
• Barbara Glover is executive director of Wine Yakima Valley, an industry group representing member wineries. Her column runs every other week in Friday’s Explore.
