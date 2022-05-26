Jacki Evans was a university student studying biology in Austin, Texas, when a friend offered her a glass of wine that had been made in their closet. Jacki doesn’t recall thinking the wine was particularly delicious, yet it marked the beginning of an adventurous intercontinental journey in the pursuit of creating balance, in both wine and life.
Following that first glass of homemade wine, Evans was hooked. Her interest in science, combined with a love for creating and problem-solving, led her to craft her own homemade wine. This was her first step into the deep waters of winemaking, inspiring her first application to work a harvest for an established winery.
This next chapter of her journey began in the Willamette Valley of Oregon. Evans recalls that particular harvest year was exceptionally heavy with a large volume of grapes, requiring considerable effort. She would spend up to 100 hours per week working at high intensity, becoming familiar with the inner workings of a winery.
As with any job, this one came with its share of highs and lows. There was a specific moment in which she accidentally removed a valve, leading to dozens of gallons of red wine spilling onto the floor. With limited sleep combined with fatigue and exhaustion, this was an emotionally charged moment for her, but now she looks back on it and jokes, “Red wine always looks worse when it’s on the floor.”
Despite the significant physical, mental and emotional challenges of working her first harvest, it sparked an urge to soak up all the knowledge she could, traveling the world in the process.
Evans would go on to spend nine years traveling back and forth across the equator, working harvest after harvest, year after year. She would spend time in Oregon, multiple locations in Australia, New Zealand, Austria and the Napa Valley, before arriving in Washington to work at Owen Roe.
It wasn’t long after her move here that Evans and a few of her co-workers and friends decided to start their own wine company, Sin Banderas. This came after nearly a decade of balancing work, travel, friends and the passing of her mother, not to mention taking wine courses, breaking language barriers, adapting to new cultures and crafting wines sourced from a range of climates with varied vintages.
Leaning on these experiences, Evans wanted to start a wine company that crafts wines known for their balance. Evans believes the various aspects of a wine shouldn’t stand out. They should blend together so seamlessly that each sip becomes an ethereal experience of the wine as a whole. This mirrors her philosophy of life, made up of her friends, family and career, all intertwined into a single, beautiful adventure.
Sin Banderas makes three wines: a riesling, a red Rhône-style blend made of syrah and mourvèdre, and a Rhône-style rosé made of grenache, syrah, mourvèdre and cinsault. The 2021 Riesling is sourced from the famous DuBrul Vineyard in Sunnyside. It is dry with a sugar content of 9g/L, exhibiting a tangy mouthfeel with bright acidity. Its profile is fruit-forward, showing tart lemon juice, green apple, lime zest, wet slate and a blossom of jasmine.
The 2018 Red Rhône is sourced from the Outlook and Olsen vineyards, both in the Yakima Valley. It is full-bodied with a luxurious mouthfeel due to well-balanced dusty tannins and a gentle acidic lift. It showcases a complex profile with blackberry, earthy red cherry, black olive, graphite, sweet tobacco and a hint of tar. It is ready to drink now but is capable of aging for the next 10 years.
The 2020 and 2021 Rhône Rosés are both currently available. They are vibrant and refreshing, made for the summer and perfect for poolside. Flavors are mouthwatering with a punch of lemon, fleshy maraschino cherry, hints of nectarine and a splash of watermelon.
They will also be releasing a ruby port-style dessert wine soon that is absolutely stunning.
Sin Banderas does not yet have its own tasting room, but its wines can be found in multiple restaurants and stores throughout Yakima and online at sinbanderaswines.com.
