Dusty Jenkins started Sage Rat Wine, a Yakima winery focused on making accessible, food-friendly, playful wines, in 2021.
“There can be an unapproachableness to wine,” Jenkins said. “I’d like to see it become less austere, less proper.”
The planning stages for the winery started in 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued through the difficulties the pandemic brought. “I would say that the wine style was certainly influenced by, and a reaction to, the darkness of that time,” Jenkins said.
Winemaking is artistic, a display of the creativity found within nature and the craft, but for Jenkins it is something more. For him it is also an opportunity to bring a moment of joy, a smile, a reprieve from the challenges and heartaches of life, a moment to savor the delights of family and friendship over a shared meal paired with a bottle of wine.
Jenkins grew up on a small farm in Zillah, the son of a ditch rider, an irrigation employee who oversees turning on and shutting off irrigation water to farms. This childhood exposure to crop production bonded him to the Yakima Valley and instilled within him a desire to be outside, connected to the fields and working with his hands. Because of this, he took an opportunity to move to Walla Walla to attend community college, where he received a degree in enology and viticulture.
After earning his degree, Jenkins worked at Seven Hills Winery for a year, the prestigious Antica Terra of the Willamette Valley in Oregon for a harvest, followed by Gilbert Cellars as assistant winemaker starting in 2017. In June of this year, Jenkins was promoted to head winemaker at Gilbert Cellars.
These varied agricultural and winemaking experiences have all contributed to the knowledge and philosophy that drive the production and style of Sage Rat wines.
Sitting across from Jenkins and his boyish grin, sporting a snap-back hat and flannel shirt, it’s easy to see the enthusiasm that personifies his philosophy of fun, vibrant and, dare we say, irreverent wines.
“There’s room for both sophisticated and playful wines in the industry,” Jenkins said. “They both have their place.”
Jenkins lands on the playful side. That’s why you’ll find him using grape varietals that are fairly obscure and less well-known to the state of Washington, such as nebbiolo, barbera, pinot grigio and sangiovese.
These grapes have no preconceived style in Washington, allowing him to be more experimental with them. Jenkins likes to refer to it as “playing around the edges” to explore different winemaking themes. Despite the exploration, you’ll find a common thread throughout his wines, that of juicy, high-acid, easy-to-pair, lighthearted wines that undergo minimal intervention and are meant to be enjoyed now rather than stored on a shelf for multiple years.
Among his lineup of wines, here are a few of my favorites:
• The 2021 Pét-Nat Rosé never ceases to put a smile on my face. It is made of 100% nebbiolo sourced from the Horse Heaven Hills AVA. The bubbles are vibrant and lively, perfect for summer. The profile is delightful with tart strawberry, raspberry and cherry, with savory biscuit notes due to the residual yeast from bottle fermentation.
• The 2021 White Blend is composed of 70% riesling and 30% pinot grigio. It’s a rarely seen grape combination that comes off quite bright and refreshing, with notes of fresh lemon and lime accented by nuances of pear and apple.
• The 2021 Scrublands is composed of 55% cabernet franc and 45% sangiovese. The first sip reveals gentle tannins and plentiful acidity, giving a soft, fresh mouthfeel. The palate is fruit-forward, showing smoky black cherry and blueberry laced with herbs de Provence. This is a “drink now” style of wine that does not require further aging.
• The 2020 Barbera is an absolute delight. It is surprisingly reminiscent of its ancestral roots in the foothills of Piedmont, Italy. Sourced from a sustainably farmed vineyard in Zillah, it is full-bodied with juicy acidity and soft dusty tannins. It gives a bright, fruit-driven approach with notes of blackberry and black cherry laced with mint and a hint of tamarind.
These wines and more are available for purchase on the Sage Rat website (sageratwine.com) as well as at Apply Valley Emporium, Yakima’s Ship Shop, Collaboration Coffee, Single Hill Brewing Co. and 617 Nomad in Tieton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.