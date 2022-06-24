Imagine a wild horse — majestic, beautiful, powerful. If this horse were to be tamed, or “broken,” it would no longer exhibit its full capacity for beauty and power, because these are inherently tied to its wildness.
But if one could join the horse, to ride it bareback through the wild with joint purpose, gently guiding it without diminishing its inherent qualities, one could truly experience the masterpiece that it is. One could experience the beauty that lies within the wildness of nature.
This metaphor is a reflection of the relationship between Justin Neufeld and nature. The wines that result from this relationship are beautiful works of art.
Neufeld’s wine journey started at the University of Washington, about the same time he met his wife, Brooke. He, a Naches native, was studying molecular biology while Brooke, a Whidbey Island native, was studying anthropology.
Neufeld had the opportunity to visit a winery as part of his university program, and that one visit was enough to draw him into the industry. He had two main career options based on his degree: working indoors in a windowless laboratory or joining the wine industry, which would allow him to split his time between beautiful vineyards and a winery’s lab space.
Neufeld’s love of the outdoors and the wise guidance of his future wife sealed the deal. After graduating in 2004, he began working in winery labs across Washington, in Zillah, Walla Walla and Yakima.
Neufeld would occasionally assist with winemaking, which led to his first vintage in Walla Walla in 2006. In 2007 he was able to join Gilbert Cellars, a new winery in Yakima at the time. He quickly became their head winemaker and continued as such until recently.
Throughout that time, Neufeld was able to establish himself as a very competent winemaker. That, paired with his adventurous spirit and supportive wife, led to the creation of their own wine business in 2008, JB Neufeld, the “JB” representing Justin and Brooke.
Starting his own winery allowed Neufeld complete autonomy to craft wines aligning with his personal style and interests, becoming the catalyst for the wild horse metaphor above.
Neufeld recognizes the inherent potential of wine grapes in the Yakima Valley and desires to allow them to express themselves to their highest potential, gently guided in a direction that will craft wines of true varietal expression and premium quality.
This starts in the vineyard, by planting specific vines, such as cabernet sauvignon, in locations where they will find a perfect balance, struggling for survival but not to the point of failure. Vines that struggle put the majority of their energy toward reproduction (grapes) instead of canopy growth (leaves and shoots), thereby producing fewer grapes but with higher concentrations of the compounds that provide the flavor, structure and aromatics that are needed to craft wines of the highest quality.
The vines are then managed in such a way as to allow the struggle, maintaining just enough canopy for photosynthesis (energy) and shade, while simultaneously carrying just the right crop load to maximize aromatic complexity (flavors and aromas) and structure (tannins and acidity), which are then picked at ideal ripeness.
In the winery, Neufeld seeks to allow grapes to express their potential by extracting the flavor and structure components during fermentation in such a way that the oak aging period can improve the texture of the wine without overshadowing the fruit’s flavor and aroma characteristics.
Opening each bottle of JB Neufeld wine, the consumer is able to taste the natural wildness of the grapes, which have been masterfully guided from vineyard to bottle with gentle handling.
JB Neufeld primarily focuses on making cabernet sauvignon, as Neufeld feels that it best expresses itself beautifully in the Yakima Valley. Cabernets vary from his entry-level Yakima Valley AVA (sourced from multiple vineyards) to his single-vineyard cabernets, which increase in quality dramatically, showing a beautiful sense of place (unique profile based on the vineyard they are from).
The winery also makes a gorgeous syrah from the Red Mountain AVA and a sauvignon blanc from the Horse Heaven Hills AVA. The syrah will be available this fall and is the first vintage of this wine.
In my opinion, Neufeld makes some of the very best cabernets that come out of the Yakima Valley. They show remarkable structure with firm tannins and refreshing acidity. The flavor and aromatic profiles are complex and beautiful, brimming with black fruit, laced with herbs and kitchen spices and graced with a dash of gentle barrel notes.
My personal favorite is the 2018 Old Goat Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced from the Red Willow Vineyard. It displays concentrated black cherry, black currant and black plum, complemented by notes of mint, anise, clove and cocoa. It gives a silky mouthfeel and has the capacity to age very well over the next 15-20 years.
JB Neufeld does not yet have a tasting room, but their wines can be found in restaurants and stores throughout Yakima. The best way to purchase JB Neufeld wines is their wine club, which offers completely customizable allocations at a 15% discount on all wines. Visit jbneufeld.com for more information.
NOTE: Some of the above wines will not become available until the fall of 2022.
