The changes might be subtle day to day, but watch carefully and you can see the shrub-steppe transform.

It’s wildflower season in Central Washington, and the landscape is full of small wonders. It’s a time to slowly meander, get down to ground level and watch the show. Over the past few weeks, the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy trails have been the place to be for wildflower viewing in Yakima.

Try the Uplands trail, the trail through Cowiche Canyon, the Summitview trailhead, the William O. Douglas trail at Rocky Top (still open) and Snow Mountain Ranch for flower displays visible just one time a year. The Canyon and Uplands trails offer the easiest viewing without much strenuous uphill hiking.

PHOTOS: Wildflower season in the Yakima Valley A profusion of wildflowers is visible at the Cowiche Uplands and Snow Mountain Ranch on Friday, April 28, 2023.

For help identifying plants, check out the Burke Herbarium Image Collection or any good wildflower guide for Eastern Washington. Bring the guide in your backpack for easy reference. You can also capture photos on your phone, then compare them with the photos on the Burke website when you get home.

It’s worth going back several times to watch the changes. For example, Yakima Herald-Republic Photo Editor Emree Weaver captured tiny Brodiaea flowers on April 28 when they were blue-purple and bell-like. Three days later, and with last weekend’s heat, they were whitish-blue and opening up across the Cowiche Uplands.

Likewise, sagebrush violets carpeted the Uplands on April 23, forming happy patches of purple. Over time, their purple flowers have lessened in intensity, gradually disappearing. There were still a few patches on Sunday, but you had to look carefully.

The grass widows, also ephemeral, were gone Sunday from the Uplands trail. They were replaced with riotous pink and white phlox, balsamroot in various forms, Oregon sunshine, and my favorite, thyme-leaf wild buckwheat.

By the time you read this, the show will be entirely different.