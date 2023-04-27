NEAR PARKER — Slender, eel-like Pacific lamprey squirmed atop one another inside a fish tank. Their teeth were visible as they used their mouths to suction up the sides of the tank. Black, beady eyes on the sides of the head, about an inch or so from the top of their bodies, peered out. Below the eyes, seven breathing holes opened and closed, allowing them to take in oxygen.
The Yakama Nation and Yakima Chief Hops hosted an Earth Day cleanup event along the Yakima River near Parker last week that was capped off with releasing Pacific lamprey above and below the Sunnyside Diversion Dam.
The Yakama Nation fisheries program’s Pacific Lamprey Project is working to restore lamprey populations in the upper and lower Columbia River basins. Pacific lamprey, Entosphenus tridentatus, is a traditional food source for the Yakama people.
The middle reaches of the Yakima River near Wapato and Parker are traditional harvesting grounds of Pacific lamprey, said Ralph Lampman, Pacific Lamprey Project biologist.
“Up to the '70s and '80s, people were harvesting from right here. Lampreys are a really important traditional food source and it's really healthy,” Lampman said. "It's one of the healthiest seafood that's out there. Even healthier than salmon. You can eat one lamprey and pretty much get all your nutritional needs."
Pacific lamprey start their lives in creek beds before they grow into adults that migrate to the Pacific Ocean to feed for several years before returning to spawn.
The lampreys released last week were kept at a hatchery in Prosser and moved by truck, in water-filled containers, to the river. Passage structures were installed in the dam so the lamprey can move upstream to spawning grounds.
“We have adult lampreys that we’re going to release downstream to monitor how they’re passing through the dam, hopefully a little better than they have in the past. We’re also releasing some upstream to see how those two groups interact. Hopefully they find their spawning grounds and contribute to future offspring,” Lampman said.
Eighty Pacific lamprey were released on April 21, 40 above and 40 below the dam. Lamprey are tagged so their movements can be monitored, said Dave’y Lumley, a fish biologist with the Pacific Lamprey Project.
“Fish ladders have 90-degree angles that they can swim up and over because of their tails. Lampreys can’t make it over those angles. The passage structures for lamprey are chutes and ramps; they use their mouths for suction to move,” Lumley said.
“They’re basically one big muscle, and some can suction their way up walls, ramps for passage.”
