For wineries, direct-to-consumer sales can come in a variety of options, including selling wines via wine clubs, having wines available for purchase on a website or selling directly from a tasting room.
Why is this important? Isn’t purchasing a bottle from a store just as supportive of our local wineries as buying directly from them? The answers to these questions are not as straightforward as many would think and are an essential piece of the foundation that supports the sustainability and growth of our treasured local wineries.
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited wine sales in restaurants and bars, many of our local wineries struggled financially. Those that were resilient were able to creatively transition their sales from relying primarily on their distributor network to increasing direct-to-consumer sales. Without those sales, it was much more difficult to move wine.
“If we hadn’t started a wine club, our winery most likely would not still exist,” said Brooke Neufeld, co-owner of JB Neufeld.
This wasn’t unique to JB Neufeld.
When a winery is formed, it generally has two options for selling wines; it can sell directly to consumers or it can sell to distributors; those middlemen then sell the wines to retail stores and restaurants.
In Washington state specifically, wineries can also sell their wines directly to retail stores and restaurants due to the dismantling of the three-tier-system in November 2011 after the passing of Initiative 1183. Each option carries its own costs and value.
Selling directly to consumers allows the winery to receive the entirety of the purchase price, which is important considering the costs that go into the production of each bottle. An important consideration with this method is that it requires added costs that often include a physical location for a tasting room and additional employees.
On the other hand, distributors utilize their own resources to market the wines to a larger audience, increasing sales and spreading the sales over a larger geographic distribution, but at a significant cost. The winery will often receive about half of the retail price per bottle when utilizing this method.
The added option in Washington of selling directly to restaurants and retailers allows the wineries to retain a larger percentage than through distributors, about 60% to 70% of the retail price, but it is also time-intensive.
Small wineries, the classification that most of our local wineries fall under, cannot easily afford to sell entirely through wholesalers because, with the limited amount of wine produced, the small profit gained per bottle isn’t sufficient to cover their overhead and simultaneously provide an income.
“However, establishing a good relationship with distribution partners is crucial for wineries of all sizes. It increases brand awareness in new markets and drives consumers to join your wine club or visit your tasting room, thus fueling growth,” said Justin Neufeld, co-owner of JB Neufeld.
This makes the need to diversify wine sales necessary for the financial health and growth of each wine business. According to Dusty Jenkins of Sage Rat Wine, ”If you are solely relying on sales from inside the Yakima Valley, there is a serious cap on how much you can grow.”
Despite the fact that direct-to-consumer sales are time-intensive and require a certain amount of investment, they continue to be a point of emphasis for our local wineries. One important reason for this is the need to diversify wine sales, which allows for adaptation during market fluctuations, of which COVID-19 has been an extreme example.
Another reason, which is typically favored by winemakers and consumers alike, is the ability to form a relational connection between the winery and the consumer.
“It is important and beneficial to have a place to share with customers. A well-run tasting room is the perfect venue for telling the winery story and connecting with consumers,” said Patrick Rawn, co-owner of Two Mountain Winery.
This is quite valuable for both the winery and the consumer. The winery can receive valuable feedback, which has the capacity to inform future ideas and opportunities by understanding the desires of the local community.
The consumer is able to meet the personalities of the winery and is often able to view the production facility and/or vineyards, giving them first-hand knowledge of the source of the wine. Essentially, this creates a win-win opportunity.
The methods of supporting our local wineries are many, but purchasing wines directly from the source is an invaluable means of exhibiting support that also gives additional benefit by forming a bi-directional connection between the producer and consumer.
The next time you’re contemplating a wine purchase, I highly recommend that you join a local wine club or visit your favorite tasting room. The connection that you form with your local winery will not only please your palate, but will also heighten your pleasure and satisfy your soul.
• Chad Douglas is a Wine & Spirit Education Trust Level 3-certified wine consultant and pediatrician in Yakima. He submits occasional columns for Explore.
