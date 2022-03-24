The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, March 27, 2022, and movie enthusiasts will be eagerly watching to see who takes home the Oscars.
That’s true of local movie fans, too.
Ellensburg Film Festival volunteers Harrison Scott Ferguson and Alberto Torres will have watched almost all nominations before the big night.
“I’ve seen a good chunk of them. I’m still going through the nominees. I’m trying to watch as many of the Oscar nominees as I can. I’ve seen all the Best Picture nominees,” Ferguson said.
Both Ferguson and Torres graduated with film production degrees from Central Washington University, where they attended Oscar viewing parties in campus theaters.
“I think when I was in fourth grade, I started to watch the Oscars. My mom would watch it. I get a lot of my love for film from her,” Torres said.
Like last year, Ferguson and Torres plan to watch the Oscars with other film production classmates, via Zoom.
Below are their picks for some of the popular categories. Do you agree? How would you vote?
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
- JAVIER BARDEM. “Being the Ricardos.”
- BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH, “The Power of the Dog.”
ANDREW GARFIELD, “tick, tick...BOOM!”
- WILL SMITH “King Richard.”
- DENZEL WASHINGTON, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.
Torres: Andrew Garfield. Ferguson: Andrew Garfield.
“I think it could be Andrew Garfield to be honest. I feel there’s a lot of positive thoughts around his performance. I think it could be him, he did a really good job in the “tick, tick...BOOM!,” Torres said.
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
- JESSICA CHASTAIN, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”
- OLIVIA COLMAN, “The Lost Daughter.”
- PENÉLOPE CRUZ, “Parallel Mothers.”
- NICOLE KIDMAN, “Being the Ricardos.”
- KRISTEN STEWART, “Spencer.”
Torres: Penélope Cruz. Ferguson: Jessica Chastain.
“Jessica Chastain, she just completely disappeared in that movie. I was really impressed with that,” Ferguson said.
DIRECTING
- KENNETH BRANAUGH. “Belfast.”
- RYUSUKE HAMAGUCHI, “Drive My Car.”
- PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON, “Licorice Pizza.”
- JANE CAMPION, “The Power of the Dog.”
- STEVE SPIELBERG, “West Side Story.”
Torres: Jane Campion. Ferguson: Ryusuke Hamaguchi.
BEST PICTURE
- BELFAST
- CODA
- DON’T LOOK UP
- DRIVE MY CAR
- DUNE
- KING RICHARD
- LICORICE PIZZA
- NIGHTMARE ALLEY
- THE POWER OF THE DOG
- WEST SIDE STORY
Torres: “Drive My Car.” Ferguson: “Drive My Car.”
“For best picture, my personal favorite would be ‘Drive My Car,’ which is a Japanese film. I thought it was a beautiful movie about dealing with grief and learning to come to terms with past trauma, like losing someone you love,” Ferguson said.
