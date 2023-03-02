"All the world's a stage ..." especially this weekend in the Yakima Valley.
Local students are planning productions. Drag performers will return to The Seasons stage after a hiatus. A local dance studio will present competition dances for the public.
It's also First Friday in downtown Yakima. The monthly occasion brings participants to downtown businesses and organizations for a night of specials, local art and some entertainment.
'Seussical: The Musical'
More than 100 students in grades 6-12 from the West Valley School District will present “Seussical: The Musical.”
The district-wide production includes 68 cast members and 40 crew members. Every costume is made by students.
“Seussical: the Musical” is based on the work by children’s author Dr. Seuss. The musical brings to life more than a dozen of Dr. Seuss’ characters.
Opening night is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the West Valley Junior High Auditorium, 7505 Zier Road. March 2 is also Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
General admission tickets cost $10 and reserved tickets cost $15. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rseussical and at the door.
Show times for “Seussical: The Musical,” are 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday as well as 7 p.m. March 9-11 and 2 p.m. on March 11.
'Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play'
The Yakima Valley College Drama Department’s winter play wraps up this week with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday in the Kendall Hall Auditorium, Building 12, S. 16th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
"Mr. Burns" is glimpse into a post-apocalyptic world in which stories have been told and re-told over so many years that they become myth, legend and then maybe even religion, drama instructor Ray Pritchard said in a news release.
“It’s a dark comedy with haunting similarities to what we have all just been through with the COVID pandemic, and makes you question how close we really came to something like this play being more of a reality. It also makes you question, if the world were to end, what stories would you remember, and pass along until they eventually became more than just a story or memory,” Pritchard said.
Tickets can be purchased at yvc.booktix.com and cost $5 for students and seniors and $10 for general admission.
First Friday
It’s that time again. It’s First Friday and several downtown businesses, organizations and other downtown spaces are offering specials to highlight art, culture, dining and shopping in downtown Yakima. Visit downtownyakima.com for more on the following businesses:
Thai House, 14 N. Second St.
Sewn, 25 N. Front St., Suite 2.
Three Sisters Metaphysical Arts, 106 S. Second St.
Collab Coffee, 18 S. First St.
Arcadian Healing Arts, 6 S. Second St.
The Alignment Co., 12 S. Second St.
Ron's Coin & Collectables, 6 N. Third St.
Yakima Maker Space, 16 S. First St.
Mama Corie's Kitchen, 114 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way
Station 1889, 27 N. Front St., Suite 101
Schab's Bier Den, 22 N. Second St., Suite 100
Soul Seeker, 108 S. Third St.
Le Mercantile, 218 W. Yakima Ave.
Whimsical Details, 30 N. Second St.
Coffee Cravings, 118 W. Yakima Ave.
Drag show
It’s been a while, but they’re back. Drag shows at The Seasons Performance Hall make their return for the first time since COVID-19 closures.
From 9-11:30 p.m. Saturday, at The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave., join host Tatiana Rexia for Bitchcraft, featuring Nikita Romanoff. There will be full themed production with performances by three Gaymer & Allies drag kings, a Yakima drag family, as well as five other drag queens from across Washington state.
General admission is $15 with VIP packages costing $25 for tables of two or four people. Presale tickets can be purchased at www.theseasonsyakima.com. Tickets will be $20 at the door.
Dance showcase
Footlites Dance Studio in Selah presents its 12th annual showcase at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Selah High School main gym, 801 N. First St.
Dance Explosion is the studio’s dance competition team and consists of approximately 60 dancers, ages 5-18 years old.
Attendees can expect 48 different solo, duo and trio performances of jazz, hip hop, contemporary and musical theater. These routines are only used for competitions, and this is the only chance to see these performed for the public.
Presale tickets cost $10 and can be purchased from Footlites Dance Studio, 12 N. First St., Selah, or $12 at the door. Presale and day of tickets are both cash only. Children 3 and under are free.
There will be a variety of concessions for $2 each. There will also be baskets of donated goods from local businesses and raffle tickets cost $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.