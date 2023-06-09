Yakima Pride Parade
Scenes from the Yakima Pride Parade Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima Pride is hosting a festival and parade for the local LGBTQ+ community and its allies on Saturday.

The Pride parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at South 16th and West Yakima avenues, continuing along Yakima Avenue and ending at East Yakima and Naches avenues. 

During the parade, Yakima Avenue will be closed from 16th Avenue to Naches Avenue. Naches Avenue will be closed between Yakima Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during the festival.

After the parade, the Yakima Pride festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Naches Parkway on North Naches Avenue, between East Yakima Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, utilizing the center park area, Naches Parkway and the street.

Live entertainment will take place on the main stage on Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way between The Seasons Performance Hall and the Yakima Pride office. Entertainment will include drag performances, music and more.

Festival organizers anticipate approximately 6,500 participants and 3,000 spectators, according to a news release from the city of Yakima. It is estimated 25 to 30 vehicles will participate in the parade.

Yakima Pride festival will also include LGBTQ+ diverse and inclusive exhibitors and vendors. Food and drink vendors will also be on site.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the festival's website

Reach Sara Shields at sshields@yakimaherald.com.

