Yakima Pride is hosting a festival and parade for the local LGBTQ+ community and its allies on Saturday.
The Pride parade starts at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at South 16th and West Yakima avenues, continuing along Yakima Avenue and ending at East Yakima and Naches avenues.
During the parade, Yakima Avenue will be closed from 16th Avenue to Naches Avenue. Naches Avenue will be closed between Yakima Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during the festival.
After the parade, the Yakima Pride festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Naches Parkway on North Naches Avenue, between East Yakima Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, utilizing the center park area, Naches Parkway and the street.
Live entertainment will take place on the main stage on Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way between The Seasons Performance Hall and the Yakima Pride office. Entertainment will include drag performances, music and more.
Festival organizers anticipate approximately 6,500 participants and 3,000 spectators, according to a news release from the city of Yakima. It is estimated 25 to 30 vehicles will participate in the parade.
Yakima Pride festival will also include LGBTQ+ diverse and inclusive exhibitors and vendors. Food and drink vendors will also be on site.
Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the festival's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.