I always look forward to the weekends that follows a three-day weekend; they seem to be more restful and relaxing. If you’re like me, three-day weekends tend to get saturated with events and meeting up with people.
But if you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Explore has your back. Seems like the Yakima Valley is past the holiday doldrums and has plenty to offer for everyone this weekend.
Yakima's Gilded Age
Learn about turn-of-the-century Yakima at 6 p.m. Thursday at the West Valley Library, 223 S. 72nd Ave.
Head archives librarian Carlos Pelly will share about the transformation of Yakima from a wood-framed railroad town to established city with brick and stone buildings. Pelly’s presentation includes a collection of photographs highlighting the shift.
Attendees will also get a sneak peek of the book “Yakima’s Gilded Age, 1887-1914.” The book includes historical and contemporary photos of the same buildings and/or locations.
Wapato High School Bean Feed
Wapato High School’s annual fundraiser makes its return Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the commons area at the high school, 1103 S. Wasco Ave.
The 64th annual Bean Feed will raise funds for the North Star Lodge Cancer Center in Yakima.
Tickets will be available in the commons area; plates cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and children.
Come for dinner, support a cause and stay for basketball. The Wapato Wolves host the Naches Valley Rangers that night; girls varsity starts at 6 p.m. and the boys start at 7:30 p.m.
Stephanie Anne Johnson
Stephanie Anne Johnson returns to Yakima to perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Seasons Performance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave. They’ll be performing with guitarist Jeff Fielder.
Johnson is a former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” and has taken stage at the popular Yakima event Chinook Fest.
Their album, “Take This Love,” was released in 2019.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at theseasonsyakima.com.
90’s Rewind Kings of Hip Hop
Pull out your hypercolor T-shirts and scrunchies for a night of 90's hip hop.
Color Me Badd, Digital Underground, Tag Team and Tone Loc are performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Legends Casino, 580 Fort Road, Toppenish. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at legendscasino.com. The show is for 18 and over; doors open at 7 p.m.
Saturday STEAM
The Yakima Central Library hosts STEAM for families and children at 3 p.m. Saturday at 102 N. Third St.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
The event includes free activities, games, arts and crafts, science experiments and more.
Saturday STEAM is a reoccurring event. Check out www.yvl.org for details and other events.
