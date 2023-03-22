Hello, Explore readers. We’ve almost made it to another weekend. And let me tell you, after last week, I’m ready for this weekend.
Yes, it’s been 10 days since we moved our clocks an hour ahead, but this time change really got to me this year and I can’t seem to catch up on my rest. I welcome every weekend, but this one is greatly appreciated.
As we inch closer to the weekend, and it's officially spring, I can’t help but feel a little livelier (despite the lack of rest — thanks, daylight saving time). Maybe it’s because the sun is still out when I head home. I really don’t care what the reason is, I’m just really glad for it.
Make the most out of your weekend, whatever you do. And if you need some inspiration, check out the list below.
Pokémon night
I choose you, Mama Corie’s Kitchen!
It’s Pokémon night from 5-7 p.m. Friday March 24, 2023 at Mama Corie’s Kitchen, 114 Staff Sergeant Pendleton Way.
Play a game of Pokémon or Pokémon Go with fellow enthusiasts. Play or trade cards with others.
Food and drinks will be for sale, such as cheese zombies, Red Bull drinks, cookies and more.
Rummage sale
Heads up, bargain shoppers! The Selah Downtown Association is hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the former Custom Tile building at 110 W. Naches Ave.
Items at the rummage sale are donated from community members. The rummage sale is a fundraiser for the Selah Downtown Association’s design committee, funding Selah’s planter boxes, façade and beautification grants, and lights on the buildings.
Elvis tribute artist
Sure, Elvis Presley was called the “King of Rock 'n' Roll,” but could he call a square dance?
Scott Coon is a square dance caller and an international award-winning Elvis tribute artist. He’s performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Yakima Square and Round Dance Center, 207 E. Charron Road, Moxee.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at elvistributeartist.rsvpify.com. The performance is open to the public.
Los Mas Cabrones Del Corrido!
If you haven’t noticed, El Diamante Event Center, 5 E. Ranchrite Road, has been busy. Their schedule has been filling up with plenty of shows to choose from.
On Saturday, starting at 8 p.m., the center will host Grupo Exterminador, Los Originales de San Juan, El Compa Sacra El Ultimo Razo and Los Terribles del Norte.
Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/YH-Rcabrones. The show is for 21 and over.
Open Farm Tour Day
Is there anything cuter than farm animals? OK, yes — baby farm animals!
Here’s your chance to meet some, up close and in person.
The Tieton Farm and Creamery, 18796 Summitview Road, is having open farm tours from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. The farm will have baby goats, sheep and cows for visitors to admire and pet, and not just for kids!
The cost is $10 per adult, which can be applied to any purchase of products. The Tieton Farm and Creamery makes several cheeses from goats and sheep milk.
